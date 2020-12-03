Loose Women hosts delighted on Thursday’s episode over their newfound freedom following the new tier system.

The show is filmed in London, and most of its hosts live nearby and within Tier 2.

Under the new Tier 2 rules, they can now go to pubs and restaurants with other members of their household.

Nadia Sawalha, 56, was particularly gleeful.

She said she’d enjoyed a wonderful meal and drinks out on Southbank with her family.

Nadia was ecstatic to be dine out in London (Credit: ITV)

Nadia said: “We had a really busy yesterday. But we were determined to get out.

“So we went out quite late actually up to the Southbank. Went to a restaurant.

“And we took our nanny Di, because she is part of our bubble.

“And it was just glorious. Glorious to eat somebody else’s food. That was amazing.”

Before adding: “But I did get emotional quite a few times sitting there. I had a couple of glasses of wine as well.

Christine Lampard appeared just as happy with the new tier system (Credit: ITV)

“But just watching people. Mostly they were peoples in their 20s. And they must have thought I was a weirdo.

“I was really staring at them. Thinking you’re in the place you are supposed to be. You’re chatting with your friends.

“You are having a Sake – probably even three. And it was just a moment of what we had before.”

While Jane Moore said: “My Facebook started to show pictures of last Christmas.

“It makes you think – this time last year we were all hugging each other. Going for a drink after the show.

The Loose Women hosts discussed the end of the second lockdown (Credit: ITV)

“We just had no idea of what was coming round the corner.”

But Brits stuck in Tier 3 vented that they found the ITV show’s hosts boasting a bit distasteful.

Viewers took in droves to share their despair on Twitter.

One viewer moaned: “They actually have pissed me off so much talking about how amazing it feels to go out when so many of us are stuck in tier 3.”



While another viewer complained: “@loosewomen discussing how great it is to be able to go to a restaurant in London… spare a thought for pretty much everyone in the North being in tier 3.”

And a third viewer vented: “As a person who lives in a Tier 3 area, how dare you all brag about going to a restaurant for a drink and a meal, when myself and others in Tier 3 STILL cannot get.”

And yet another viewer fumed: “Hi guys stop going on about going it for meals most of the country’s still locked up in tier 3 #LooseWomen.”

What did you think? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.