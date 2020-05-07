Loose Women viewers slam Janet Street Porter for ‘dangerous’ comments about lockdown

Viewers of Loose Women have criticised Janet Street Porter for comments she made about the lockdown.

Appearing on Thursday's show via video call, the star slammed Government advice for over 70s to stay at home.

Her co-star Stacey Solomon admitted she's only left the house four times in seven weeks because she's afraid of going near anyone.

Loose Women fans criticised Janet Street Porter for comments she made about the lockdown (Credit: ITV)

However, Janet insisted it's time to open pubs, bars and restaurants to help the economy.

What did Janet say?

She said: "You have to go out and maintain social distancing.

"You have to go out and wear a mask if it makes you feel better.

"You have to go out and be careful and be considerate, especially considerate to hyper fearful people like Stacey.

Janet slammed Government advice for over 70s to stay at home (Credit: ITV)

"But we must start to go back out, we must start going out to eat and drinking in bars and going to supermarkets everyday.

"We have to otherwise the economy has had it."

Viewers weren't impressed with her comments, with one person calling it "dangerous".

What did fans say?

One person said on Twitter: "Just saw #LooseWomen there.

"Janet Street Porter quoting and agreeing with an article that for over 70s, ‘unless you thought you were going to die this year anyway then you should be going out... wear masks, gloves etc...

"'Whatever you feel keeps you safe’ Utter nonsense!!!!!"

Another wrote: "Janet Street Porter is dangerous and shouldn’t be giving that kind of advice on Loose Women ahead of the Government announcements!"

You have to go out and maintain social distancing.

A third added: "Jesus help us.

"Janet Street Porter telling us it's an individual's responsibility whether they go back to work or not because *the economy* is more important.

"Do *not* give health advice you have no expertise or authority of

#LooseWomen."

However, one person agreed with Janet.

They wrote: "Wise words from Janet! And she looks fab today. Amazing hair Janet."

On the show, Stacey had a different view to Janet.

She said: "What you don't want is people to go, 'I don't think I'm at risk so I'll go out.'

"Then you've got an influx of people going out and then we're just back to where we started."

