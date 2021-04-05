Loose Women viewers have shared their anger at a confession made by panelist Frankie Bridge on the show today (April 5).

Earlier today, Frankie revealed an Easter egg mishap that occurred in the Bridge household over the weekend.

She revealed that husband Wayne had mistakenly ordered six crates of Easter eggs instead of six individual eggs.

Frankie went on to joke that she would be eating them for “breakfast, lunch and dinner”, which angered Loose Women viewers even more.

Frankie Bridge revealed her and family will be eating chocolate for ‘breakfast, lunch and tea’ on Loose Women today (Credit: ITV)

What happened with Frankie Bridge on Loose Women today?

ITV viewers couldn’t believe that Frankie and Wayne didn’t realise the difference in price – something that would’ve surely been an obvious giveaway.

And, as such, the pair have been branded “out of touch”.

Read more: This Morning viewers urge ITV to admit it was ‘wrong’ and reinstate Ruth and Eamonn

Frankie has two sons with her husband Wayne, Parker aged seven and Carter aged five.

Host Kaye Adams asked: “Frankie, would you like to explain yourself here, the nation wants to know.”

Frankie revealed: “This wasn’t me here, this was Wayne, I am going to let him take the full blame for this.

“We forgot to help the Easter bunny to find some eggs this year.

“So last minute, Wayne went online and tried to get some next-day delivery, and he thought he’d ordered six Easter eggs, and it turns out he’d ordered six crates of Easter eggs.”

Frankie Bridge revealed husband Wayne ordered six crates of Easter Eggs (Credit: ITV)

Viewers were then shown an image of the eggs in question.

Frankie continued: “So there are two more of those coming today. So we are going to be eating chocolate for breakfast lunch and dinner for the rest of the year!”

Imagine not noticing the difference between 6 eggs and 6 crates. How the other half live!

She added: “But the kids are happy, it’s worked out quite well for them!”

Host Kaye asked what we’re all thinking: “Did he not look at the price?”

Frankie answered: “Well I don’t know I wasn’t there. He was probably in a rush and just didn’t think about it, but when it arrived he was like: ‘Babe you’re not going to believe it!'”

Loose Women viewers slam Frankie’s confession

Viewers were shocked at how freely Frankie admitted the couple’s expensive mistake.

One viewer tweeted: “Shows how much Wayne Bridge has in his bank account that he can order 2 pallets worth of Easter eggs and not notice it.”

Another shared: “Imagine not noticing the difference between 6 eggs and 6 crates. How the other half live!”

A third commented: “Bought 6 crates of Easter eggs online instead of just the 6. Average folk would know something was amiss when it totalled nearer £180 instead of around £30.”

One viewer tweeted that Frankie should donate the excess chocolate: “Frankie could donate the excess Easter eggs to the local food bank??”

Another commented on how insensitive the confession is with so many families struggling.

“What a thing to say with millions of families who are watching that are currently unemployed or on the poverty line due to COVID.”

What did you think of this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.