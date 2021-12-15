Loose Women viewers were shocked when Star Trek legend William Shatner was cut off at the end of his interview.

William, 90, was waxing lyrical about his recent trip into space, but he was unceremoniously ended – meaning he boldly went where no man has gone before.

William on today’s show (Credit: ITV)

What happened with William Shatner on Loose Women today?

In October, William became the oldest person to venture into space when took a ride on the Blue Origin New Shepard.

And for a man who is synonymous with fictional space travel it was fitting that he saw the real thing.

He talked about his experience with the panel on today’s show (Wednesday December 15).

But soon, host Christine Lampard had to cut him off because they were overrunning on time.

Yes first they interrupted William Shatner then cut him off talking about space FOOLS #LooseWomen — Liam McNulty 🦊 (@liamlcfc88) December 15, 2021

William Shatner didn't look happy at all then to be cut off during his space talk did he? #LooseWomen pic.twitter.com/GNlZfDXx57 — Sophie Sharp 🍄 (@SophieSharpie) December 15, 2021

How did viewers react?

After William’s interview ended, viewers took to Twitter to register their shock at the incident.

Using a gif of Captain Kirk himself, one said: “They cut off Captain Kirk!”

Another said: “The most interesting thing on #loosewomen #williamshstner and it was cut.”

A third added: “Yes first they interrupted William Shatner then cut him off talking about space FOOLS #LooseWomen.”

“William Shatner didn’t look happy at all then to be cut off during his space talk did he? #LooseWomen,” a fourth viewer asked.

William made it into space earlier this year (Credit: The Telegraph)

“I hope I never recover from this”

In October, William became the oldest human ever to venture into space.

Upon landing, he broke down in tears.

He said at the time: “I hope I never recover from this.

“I’m so filled with emotion about what just happened. It’s extraordinary, extraordinary. It’s so much larger than me and life.

“Everybody in the world needs to see this.”