Loose Women viewers have praised the show for featuring its first all-black female panel.

Fans of the daytime show said ‘history was made’ as Charlene White, Judi Love, Kelle Bryan and Brenda Edwards featured on Thursday’s programme.

As the panel discussed a variety of topics, viewers shared their thoughts on Twitter and people were quick to hit back at criticism.

Actress Chizzy Akudolu hit out at people who were “offended” by the panel.

She wrote: “So #loosewomen made me late for work today!! Loved seeing @1Judilove @CharleneWhite @brenda_edwards @kellebryan together.

“And for those who tweeted that they were offended, please forward the tweets you sent when it was an all white panel. Thank you.”

The Chase star Anne Hegerty replied: “People were offended? What???”

Chizzy said: “Check the loosewomen hashtag and then shake your head at the ‘ludicrousity’. And yep, I just made up a word.”

Anne then said: “Have done so. Some people are just weird.”

What did Loose Women viewers say?

One person said: “Black panel was fabulous today. Long overdue and beautiful and engaging. Fantastic programme today.

“Thank you ladies and thank you ITV. We need to see this more.”

Another wrote: “My heart could burst today seeing an all black Loose Women panel.

“The pride I feel in seeing these women representing people like me on a show that has predominantly been white women is too much to describe.

“Feels truly like a moment in history. Thank you ITV.”

#LooseWomen black panel was fabulous today. Long overdue and beautiful and engaging. Fantastic program today. Thank you ladies and thank you ITV.

A third added: “That episode of #LooseWomen was one of the best ever.

“What a refreshing change to have some intelligence in the debates. Well done.”

Who else praised the show?

Meanwhile, Alison Hammond also tweeted: “Wonderful show today @1Judilove @CharleneWhite What a great panel, you all gel so well.”

At the end of the show, Brenda left her co-stars in tears as she performed Whitney Houston’s Greatest Love Of All.

As she belted out the tune, Judi was seen wiping away tears as Kelle and Charlene danced.

Viewers were impressed with the powerful performance.

One person gushed: “Brenda Edwards today… Brilliant & so moving, beautiful.”

Another tweeted: “I swear I’m not crying, my eyes are just sweating.”

ITV announces Diversity Acceleration Plan

In addition, another said: “Stunning performance.. Today’s show has been the best I’ve ever seen.”

Back in July, ITV announced plans to accelerate change in diversity on screen.

The network said it wanted to create opportunities for those from Black, Asian, minority ethnic and other underrepresented groups.

Meanwhile, Carolyn McCall, ITV CEO, said: “We have engaged with and listened to our people.

“There is clear commitment to accelerate change by creating more opportunities.

“Our plan sets out some of the actions which will create more openings for those from a Black, Asian and minority ethnic background to demonstrate their talent.

“We want a culture where everyone feels comfortable being themselves and we will listen actively to the lived experiences of colleagues so that we continue to build a fully inclusive culture.

“I know that everyone across ITV will put their weight and energy behind making that happen.”

Loose Women airs on ITV, weekdays, from 12:30pm.

