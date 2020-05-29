The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Friday 29th May 2020
TV

Loose Women viewers in shock as Nadia Sawalha calls her friend fat live on air

The ladies were debating how honest to be with your friends

By Carena Crawford
Tags: Andrea McLean, Denise Welch, Kaye Adams, Loose Women, Nadia Sawalha

Loose Women viewers were left shocked today after Nadia Sawalha called her friend fat live on air.

The ladies were debating how honest you should be with your friends. It comes after rumours Prince Harry is set to reunite with former pal Tom Inskip, who told Harry not to marry Meghan.

As host Andrea McLean kicked things off by asking if it's ever a good idea to tell your friend what you really think of their partner, talk soon turned to other things to be honest about with your friends.

Nadia has a dilemma over her friend which she shared on Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

Read more: This Morning fans call cooking segment 'worst ever'

Nadia shares friendship dilemma on Loose Women

Nadia shared with her fellow Loose Women: "I've got a bit of friendship dilemma at the moment, actually.

"A friend of mine, who actually had a heart attack a few years ago, and through lockdown she has been increasingly putting on weight. We do a lot of Facetimes and I can see her putting on weight, putting on weight, putting on weight.

"I so want to tell her, and we're really, really good friends..."

Fellow panellist Denise Welch then cut in and asked: "Do you mean because she's had a heart problem? Not just...?!"

Denise asked if Nadia's concern was a health one (Credit: ITV)

"Oh yeah," Nadia clarified. "Not looks wise, just health wise, I'm just really worried."

She then pondered what the best thing to do was - keep quiet or say something.

When asked if she had said anything to her friend about it, Nadia responded: "No, no, no, because I'm too scared and we're really good friends."

Viewers watching at home immediately pointed out that Nadia had now in fact told her friend - on live TV!

What did viewers say?

Did the panellists help?

Kaye pointed out to Nadia that her friend must be aware that she was putting on weight, but Nadia replied that's something all thin people say and you don't always have the awareness to admit it to yourself.

After Nadia had finished talking, Andrea threw back to guest of the day Whoopi Goldberg and subsequently asked her opinion.

Read more: Piers Morgan is heartbroken for Kate Garraway

"Whoopi, would you tell a friend if they'd put on weight?" she asked.

Whoopi replied: "No, because I'd be looking at my own!"

Earlier on the show, Whoopi had opened up about having to isolate because she battled pneumonia and sepsis last year.

She was due to come to the UK to star in Sister Act on stage again, but as a result of the coronavirus, the trip has been postponed.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Andrea McLean Denise Welch Kaye Adams Loose Women Nadia Sawalha

Trending Articles

 Piers Morgan reveals his heartbreak over 'unimaginable anguish' of Kate Garraway
Ranvir Singh is 'slapped down' by GMB guest over Dominic Cummings row
Coronation Street star Beverley Callard's cute puppy Norman is HUGE
Toni & Guy and Regis hairdressers announce reopening date
Coronation Street star Colson Smith has lost almost 10 stone in lockdown
This Morning struggles with 'painful' cooking segment again