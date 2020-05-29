Loose Women viewers in shock as Nadia Sawalha calls her friend fat live on air

Loose Women viewers were left shocked today after Nadia Sawalha called her friend fat live on air.

The ladies were debating how honest you should be with your friends. It comes after rumours Prince Harry is set to reunite with former pal Tom Inskip, who told Harry not to marry Meghan.

As host Andrea McLean kicked things off by asking if it's ever a good idea to tell your friend what you really think of their partner, talk soon turned to other things to be honest about with your friends.

Nadia has a dilemma over her friend which she shared on Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

Nadia shares friendship dilemma on Loose Women

Nadia shared with her fellow Loose Women: "I've got a bit of friendship dilemma at the moment, actually.

"A friend of mine, who actually had a heart attack a few years ago, and through lockdown she has been increasingly putting on weight. We do a lot of Facetimes and I can see her putting on weight, putting on weight, putting on weight.

"I so want to tell her, and we're really, really good friends..."

Fellow panellist Denise Welch then cut in and asked: "Do you mean because she's had a heart problem? Not just...?!"

Denise asked if Nadia's concern was a health one (Credit: ITV)

"Oh yeah," Nadia clarified. "Not looks wise, just health wise, I'm just really worried."

She then pondered what the best thing to do was - keep quiet or say something.

When asked if she had said anything to her friend about it, Nadia responded: "No, no, no, because I'm too scared and we're really good friends."

Viewers watching at home immediately pointed out that Nadia had now in fact told her friend - on live TV!

What did viewers say?

Well your telling her right now... #LooseWomen — Zoe 🌺 (@Zoei31) May 29, 2020

You’ve told her now Nadia #LooseWomen — liz (@lliss19) May 29, 2020

She knows now you pleb #LooseWomen — Yawner (@Irishchancer1) May 29, 2020

Jesus imagine telling a tv show your friends put weight on but not bothering to tell your friend 😬🤔 #LooseWomen — XIIIVII (@MissDanikaSmith) May 29, 2020

No Nadia don't tell your friend just announce it to the nation FFS #loosewomen — Ann beverley (@anniebev6) May 29, 2020

If Nadia's "friend" is watching this, she now knows that Nadia thinks she's fat. #loosewomen — Dayjur (@Dayjur11) May 29, 2020

I feel very sorry for any friend of Nadia. On tv fat shaming her friend who had a heart attack & has also previously said that she would question her friend & the choices she made if she told her she was sexually assaulted. I can now see why her sister avoids her #LooseWomen — LynnesyPatterson (@Lynnesy1) May 29, 2020

I would be absolutely mortified if I was Nadia‘s friend right now, I really hope she wasn’t watching #LooseWomen — 💫Lisa💫 (@pinktishi) May 29, 2020

Did the panellists help?

Kaye pointed out to Nadia that her friend must be aware that she was putting on weight, but Nadia replied that's something all thin people say and you don't always have the awareness to admit it to yourself.

After Nadia had finished talking, Andrea threw back to guest of the day Whoopi Goldberg and subsequently asked her opinion.

"Whoopi, would you tell a friend if they'd put on weight?" she asked.

Whoopi replied: "No, because I'd be looking at my own!"

Earlier on the show, Whoopi had opened up about having to isolate because she battled pneumonia and sepsis last year.

She was due to come to the UK to star in Sister Act on stage again, but as a result of the coronavirus, the trip has been postponed.

