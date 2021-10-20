Ruth Langsford fans give her dramatic ‘hair transformation’ the thumbs up

Loose Women viewers liked the look of Ruth Langsford‘s hair transformation on the ITV daytime this week.

The telly host made the change as part of a segment alongside Coleen Nolan, Janet Street Porter and Jane Moore.

And even though the new style isn’t permanent, many of those watching at home reckoned it really suited Ruth.

What do you make of Ruth Langsford’s hair transformation? (Credit: Loose Women YouTube)

What did Ruth Langsford do with her hair?

Ruth debuted her different hair colour over halfway through Tuesday’s episode.

She went red and wore a wig for a chat about what hair colour indicates about people’s characters. Apparently, a study has suggested that redheads enjoy more romantic relationships than anyone of any other hair colour.

Titled ‘Do gingers have more fun?’, Ruth admitted she was won over by turning to the auburn side.

“I quite like this colour,” she told Coleen.

Can you tell who’s who? (Credit: Loose Women YouTube)

How the Loose Women pundits reacted

Turning to the only red-locked member of the panel, Ruth joked she could take on some of Janet Street Porter’s characteristics.

Ruth said: “I’m channeling a bit of you today I think.”

That literally takes 10 years off you!

Janet replied by asking whether Ruth might consider staying red for the meantime – and see what her husband makes of it.

“Are you taking that wig home to Eamonn [Holmes]?” Janet pondered.

Ruth responded: “I think he quite likes a red-head, Eamonn. And he likes you, doesn’t he?”

Coleen Nolan’s wig was even fierier! (Credit: Loose Women YouTube)

Coleen Nolan also dons a red wig

But Ruth wasn’t the only Loose Woman who changed up her appearance for the item.

Coleen also had a crack at being a redhead.

And her bright red wig was arguably even more striking than Ruth’s.

Nonetheless, she seemed quite happy for Ruth to command more of the attention.

Coleen turned to Ruth: “I’m telling you now you look absolutely stunning.”

How viewers reacted to Ruth Langsford ‘new hair’

Many of those watching Loose Women at home were blown away by the difference. One person even suggested the look knocked years off Ruth.

“I’m a redhead from birth,” they wrote on Twitter.

“That literally takes 10 years off you!

“Still stunning blonde though I must add.”

Another person agreed: “That hair colour suits Ruth #LooseWomen.”

And a third person added: “Perfect colour highlights Ruth #LooseWomen.”

But not everyone agreed. A different viewer huffily tweeted: “Someone fix Ruth’s hair #LooseWomen.”

