Loose Women viewers divided over Carol McGiffin’s comments about ‘try-hard’ William and Kate

Carol McGiffin has been criticised after accusing Prince William and Kate Middleton of "trying too hard".

The royal couple shared new photos of William and their three children on Sunday to mark his 38th birthday.

Speaking on Monday's Loose Women, Carol said the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are trying too hard "to make it look like they're just like us".

Carol McGiffin accused Prince William and Kate Middleton of "trying too hard" (Credit: ITV)

What did she say?

Carol said: "They are beautiful pictures and the kids are just gorgeous and I do love them all.

"But at the same time, I do feel they are trying way too hard to make it look like they're just like us.

"Unfortunately they're not. Frankly, I want them to be royal."

Many viewers defended William and Kate (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Speaking about Netflix's The Crown, Carol continued: "I've been watching The Crown recently and I'm kind of hankering for those days when there was just a thing about the royals.

"Do me a favour!"

"The manners, the etiquette. It was very formal and it probably wasn't very nice for them and I feel sorry for them being born into that but I do think they should be more royal.

"I don't want them to pretend they're like us.

"Prince William the other day was asked, 'what's the first thing you want to do when lockdown is over?' and he said, 'go down the pub for a pint.'

"Do me a favour! You don't want to do that."

What else did Carol say?

Carol went on to speak about the royal children's clothing.

I don't want them to pretend they're like us.

She said: "Old fashioned clothes are really cute. I remember when [Prince] George was new, they dressed him in old fashioned clothes.

"They were criticised for it but I thought they looked great, traditional and royal.

"That's what I want them to look like, that's just my opinion."

Viewers were divided over Carol's comments.

One person wrote on Twitter: "I can not believe you are so negative they are damned if you do and damned if you don't they are modern Monarchy.

Viewers were divided over Carol's comments (Credit: ITV)

"It's lovely to see they are [a] happy family that can have fun, Royalty is their job which they do perfectly and lovely to see the two separate lives, home & work."

Another said: "Oh shut up Carol.

"Do you really think they woke up and said, 'Come on, let's put on some poor people's clothing so we look like them'?"

A third added: "Leave the royals be, they just want to be treated like any other civilian."

However, others agreed with Carol.

One said: "I agree with Carol. Dress up for the part they play. At least in public."

Another wrote: "Well said Carol."

I agree with Carol. Dress up for the part they play. At least in public. — Nick (@nickbooth68) June 22, 2020

