Loose Women viewers branded a Christmas ditty sung by Frankie Bridge, Coleen Nolan and Brenda Edwards as “appalling” today (Friday December 17).

The trio came from behind their desks to belt out the festive number.

However, while some weren’t keen, others praised the trio.

The ladies were in festive mood today (Credit: ITV)

What happened on Loose Women today?

The panel of Kaye Adams, Frankie, Coleen and Brenda all got into the Christmas spirit in today’s show.

Not only did they discuss holiday-themed topics, but they surprised viewers at the end of the show when three of them were given microphones.

Revealing they were going to sing Rockin’ Robin, Kaye even dressed up as an actual robin for good measure.

However, despite their best intentions to spread some festive cheer, some didn’t weren’t keen on the sing-along.

And that’s putting it mildly.

How did viewers react to the performance?

Viewers took to Twitter to express their opinions.

One said: “#LooseWomen Rockin Robin, that’s was appalling, notice after Frankie’s attempt at singing in the castle she didn’t do a repeat today, these 3 sing for a profession amazing the difference a bit of mixing and a few band members make.”

Another exclaimed: “Jesus Christ Coleen singing, if you can call it that!”

Furthermore, a third captioned an image of a person stifling a laugh and said: “Brenda Edwards, Frankie Bridge and Coleen Nolan are performing Rockin’ Robin #LooseWomen.”

However, the reaction wasn’t all bad.

One said: “@brenda_edwards @NolanColeen @FrankieBridge Amazing performance at the end of the show. And can’t beat a bit of CLASSIC @The_Nolans Choreography.”

Subsequently, another said: “Great end of the show for @loosewomen amazing song to sing well done to @NolanColeen Brenda Edwards @FrankieBridge @kayeadams.

“Nice Robin outfit #loosewomen #loose #women #looseChristmas.”

Kaye had a go at twerking on Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

What else have the Loose Women been up to this week?

Kaye may have sat out the singing today, but she’s been active in other ways this week.

Yesterday, the 58-year-old surprised everyone by doing a headstand and twerking.

“Made my day watching Kay twerk!! Awesome!” one viewer commented on Twitter.