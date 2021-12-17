Loose Women viewers were divided after Frankie, Coleen and Brenda sung a festive tune
TV

Loose Women viewers divided as Frankie Bridge, Coleen Nolan and Brenda Edwards perform festive number

Some called it "appalling"

By Paul Hirons

Loose Women viewers branded a Christmas ditty sung by Frankie Bridge, Coleen Nolan and Brenda Edwards as “appalling” today (Friday December 17).

The trio came from behind their desks to belt out the festive number.

However, while some weren’t keen, others praised the trio.

Loose Women viewers were divided after Frankie, Coleen and Brenda sung a festive tune
The ladies were in festive mood today (Credit: ITV)

What happened on Loose Women today?

The panel of Kaye Adams, Frankie, Coleen and Brenda all got into the Christmas spirit in today’s show.

Not only did they discuss holiday-themed topics, but they surprised viewers at the end of the show when three of them were given microphones.

Read more: Carol McGiffin slammed for branding Brits ‘soft’ for cancelling Christmas plans

Revealing they were going to sing Rockin’ Robin, Kaye even dressed up as an actual robin for good measure.

However, despite their best intentions to spread some festive cheer, some didn’t weren’t keen on the sing-along.

And that’s putting it mildly.

How did viewers react to the performance?

Viewers took to Twitter to express their opinions.

One said: “#LooseWomen Rockin Robin, that’s was appalling, notice after Frankie’s attempt at singing in the castle she didn’t do a repeat today, these 3 sing for a profession amazing the difference a bit of mixing and a few band members make.”

Another exclaimed: “Jesus Christ Coleen singing, if you can call it that!”

Furthermore, a third captioned an image of a person stifling a laugh and said: “Brenda Edwards, Frankie Bridge and Coleen Nolan are performing Rockin’ Robin #LooseWomen.”

However, the reaction wasn’t all bad.

One said: “@brenda_edwards @NolanColeen @FrankieBridge Amazing performance at the end of the show. And can’t beat a bit of CLASSIC @The_Nolans Choreography.”

Subsequently, another said: “Great end of the show for @loosewomen amazing song to sing well done to @NolanColeen Brenda Edwards @FrankieBridge @kayeadams.

“Nice Robin outfit #loosewomen #loose #women #looseChristmas.”

kaye adams on loose women
Kaye had a go at twerking on Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

What else have the Loose Women been up to this week?

Kaye may have sat out the singing today, but she’s been active in other ways this week.

Yesterday, the 58-year-old surprised everyone by doing a headstand and twerking.

Read more: Loose Women viewers in fits of laughter as Kaye Adams TWERKS live on show

“Made my day watching Kay twerk!! Awesome!” one viewer commented on Twitter.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington pull out of Strictly final
Strictly Come Dancing final ‘expected to be shorter’ following AJ Odudu exit
prince william and kate cancel christmas plans to spend time with queen
Prince William lifts lid on Christmas with kids as he and Kate ‘to scrap plans to spend time with Queen’
AJ odudu strictly Come Dancing
Strictly: AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington forced to pull out of final due to her injury
Paul O'Grady shares sad news about For The Love Of Dogs
Paul O’Grady leaves fans gutted as he shares news about For the Love of Dogs tonight
Jane mcdonald
Jane McDonald branded a ‘legend’ as she’s replaced by Susan Calman on Cruising With
the chase Bradley walsh
The Chase star Bradley Walsh admits he’s been lurking in his neighbours’ gardens at 2am