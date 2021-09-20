Loose Women on ITV today discussed Christmas and viewers thought it was too early
Loose Women viewers complain over Christmas discussion today

Well, it is three months away!

By Paul Hirons

Loose Women viewers all had one complaint about today’s show (Monday September 20).

Despite Christmas being three months away, the panel discussed the annual holiday with one of them revealing that they couldn’t wait.

However, it wasn’t long before viewers were screaming, “it’s too early!” at their screens.

Coleen can’t wait for Christmas (Credit: ITV)

What happened on Loose Women today?

Today’s panel comprised Charlene White, Coleen Nolan, Carol McGiffin and Brenda Edwards.

The first topic of discussion was Christmas, and more specifically the shortage of food and other goods on supermarket shelves.

“Have you started stockpiling for Christmas?” asked Brenda.

Coleen sprang into action: “Oh… No, it’s not too early. I’d start it again in January if I could. I just love Christmas, I love everything about it.

“I’m such a Christmas geek, I have to say.”

Turning her nose up Carol huffed: “That’s so tragic.”

Brenda wasn’t so keen (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women today

She continued: “I don’t hate Christmas, don’t get me wrong. I just don’t want to spend my whole year thinking about it.

“I’m going to call you Christmas Carol from now on,” Coleen retorted, handing her a Christmas hat to put on.

Coleen then revealed that her favourite Christmas TV channel was starting up again this Thursday, and she would be binging Yule-themed movies.

“Brenda, back me up. It’s only September!” Carol shouted.

“So you’re not bothered about stockpiling, then?”

“Just stockpiling on Christmas movies,” Brenda joked.

How did viewers react to the discussion?

Viewers agreed with Carol – it was far too early to be talking about Christmas!

One wrote: “Yes it’s too early for Xmas stuff ffs. I couldn’t get any garden stuff [angry, sigh emojis].”

Another said: “Christmas [sigh emoji] just [stop emoji].”

A third fumed: “[Bleep] Christmas it is over three months away. A quarter of a year. Get in the bin.”

And then a fourth viewer exploded: “How about we leave the Christmas adverts and music until [BLEEPING] DECEMBER????!?!?!?!?

“#LooseWomen Not everyone has a good experience of that season can we at least get a [bleeping] break from it???”

