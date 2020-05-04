Loose Women viewers divided as it returns to live studio format

ITV viewers were annoyed to see Loose Women back on their screens today for its first live studio episode in the lockdown began.

The popular daytime TV show returned this afternoon (Monday, May 4), following six weeks off air due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Presenters Andrea McLean, Brenda Edwards and Nadia Sawalha were back to host the episode, with each of them observing social distancing by sitting two metres apart. Coleen Nolan, meanwhile, joined the panel via video link.

Loose Women was back on today with its first live show in weeks (Credit: ITV)

It was also filmed in a new, much larger studio space, to help everyone working on the show keep their distance from each other.

Nevertheless, after it aired a number of ITV viewers on Twitter asked why the programme was back on.

What did viewers say?

Some appeared to think that Loose Women is not as essential as other the daytime shows that have continued to air during the lockdown, such as This Morning and Good Morning Britain.

Some viewers asked whether or not it was 'essential' (Credit: ITV)

One said: "So @ITV thinks that @loosewomen is 'essential', which is why it was back today? People nationwide are losing their sanity, deprived from seeing loved ones. Yet they're okay to go to work and gossip for an hour? No news, no essential info - might as well just [bleep] off then. #LooseWomen."

Another tweeted: "So gossiping women are classed as essential workers? #LooseWomen."

"Here come the essential workers," said another sarcastically.

A fourth asked on Twitter: "How comes #LooseWomen are allowed to be back on TV, and yet I'm not going to be allowed to attend the post-natal area after the birth of my first son in a couple of weeks? I presume Loose Gossip Chat [bleep] (as it's also known) is classed as essential for us then? God help us."

Totally unnecessary and dangerous.

Someone else said: "Mmm... what constitutes 'essential' - Nadia on #LooseWomen spouting inane drivel or a food delivery driver? Amazingly both in this surreal, illogical, make-it-up-to-suit-yourself #lockdown."

"Is this essential travel?" demanded a fifth. "Could they do this from their home? How many production crew? How many make-up/hair stylist/ mic fitters/ floormen? Totally unnecessary and dangerous for all the people they WILL come in to close proximity of! #LooseWomen @loosewomen."

ED! contacted ITV for comment.

However, not everyone felt that way. Many ITV viewers were glad to have Loose Women back. Since it took Loose Women off the air, ITV has instead been airing repeats of classic episodes.

Some were glad to have it back

One fan said: "It's great to have the Loose Women back in their new home."

Someone else put: "Great to see you ladies back. Absolutely hating this lockdown as it's driving me and my husband mad, trying to homeschool our eight-year-old and four-year-old, and trying to keep them entertained."

"Loving that you're back," said another alongside a smiley face emoji.

Ahead of the show's return, Loose Women Editor, Sally Shelford spoke about the need to bring it back.

In a statement released by ITV, Sally said the show's conversations about mental health have "never felt more important".

She said: "At Loose Women we have made it our mission to stop the stigma and start a conversation about mental health, covering issues from postnatal depression to anxiety and addiction. With many of our viewers struggling with lockdown, speaking openly and honestly about mental health worries to offer comfort and advice has never felt more important."

