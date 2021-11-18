Loose Women viewers were thrilled as Brenda Edwards appeared on the show alongside her son Jamal.

The presenter is known for her bubbly personality as a panellist on the ITV programme.

But as her famous son joined the panel today (November 18), Brenda admitted to feeling nervous over his appearance.

Brenda Edwards starred alongside her son Jamal on Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women star Brenda Edwards

Jamal is best known for being the founder of SBTV – an online media platform to discover new music artists.

The entrepreneur established the platform back in 2006 and has since received an MBE.

Speaking on Loose Women today, the panel quizzed Jamal on the inspiration behind his business.

Gloria Hunniford asked: “I want to know what the drive in you made you want that success…”

Jamal, 30, responded: “My friends weren’t being represented in mainstream media, so that’s what inspired me.

“But obviously my mum’s work ethic inspired me.

Jamal is famous in his own right (Credit: ITV)

“I remember going to pub when she was doing karaoke and doing my homework there.

“She was always working very hard.”

Brenda appeared shy during the chat, which didn’t go unnoticed with viewers at home!

How did ITV viewers respond?

Some viewers picked up on Brenda’s behaviour, while others commented on the star’s pride for her son.

Taking to Twitter, one said: “You can tell Brenda is shy/nervous right now #LooseWomen.”

A second wrote: “Come on Brenda be loud & proud, he’s done amazing, she’s gone shy! #LooseWomen.”

A third shared: “Was watching @loosewomen Lovely to see @brenda_edwards and her son @jamaledwards on live together.”

A fourth commented: “Really enjoyed #LooseWomen today, nice to see Charlene back & Brenda along with her son Jamal MBE she must be so proud of him, a lovely young man.”

Furthermore, a fifth added: “Proud of you my faves! Keep rising @jamaledwards @brenda_edwards.”

She’s gone shy!

Meanwhile, others were stunned to realise that Brenda and Jamal were related.

One shared: “Followed @jamaledwards for years and never put two and two together that he was Brenda’s son #LooseWomen.”

Another tweeted: “Wow, did not know Brenda from #LooseWomen son is the founder of @SBTVonline! Brings back so many memories #nostalgia.”

However, others took issue with Brenda’s awkwardness during the chat.

Following Jamal’s appearance, one said: “#LooseWomen Jesus christ what’s your problem it’s your son. Your should be glowing. Not squirming.”

In addition, a second asked: “Why’s Brenda pulling those stupid faces? #LooseWomen.”

