Loose Women fans distracted by Vicky McClure’s new look

Fans of ITV’s Loose Women were left distracted today by Vicky McClure‘s new look as she appeared on the show.

For many viewers watching at home, seeing the actress with a different cut proved a hair transformation.

But despite the dramatic difference from how the much-loved star’s characters have come to be identified, fans gave Vicky’s hair the thumbs up!

Vicky McClure, here in character as copper Kate Fleming, is usually seen with a shorter cut (Credit: Britbox YouTube)

Loose Women featuring Vicky McClure today

Vicky is best known to many telly fans for her role as DI Kate Fleming in Line of Duty.

Her intrepid copper has had a variety of hairstyles across the BBC thriller’s six series. These including an impish look early on – as above – and also a sharp, croppy chop with a side parting.

However, while she has been spotted with lighter shades in her hair, Vicky’s characters’ barnets normally have darker hues.

And – from This Is England to Trigger Point, and including Line of Duty – those cuts are normally rather short, too.

However, as she appeared on Loose Women on Tuesday (October 4) to discuss her new documentary series about dementia, Vicky revealed an altogether new look.

Her locks were a lot longer than many fans may be used to seeing her with as she showed off a darker blonde balayage.

Vicky McClure shows off a backcombed look (Credit: The Jonathan Ross Show YouTube)

How fans reacted to Vicky McClure’s hair

Observers seemed very taken with Vicky’s hair, with one social media user pronouncing her look “absolutely stunning”.

They gushed on Twitter: “@loosewomen Vicky McClure looks absolutely stunning with longer hair and a flash of blonde!

“She was always attractive but the longer hair has added a bit of oomph!”

Another person agreed the change looked “great” on her.

“Vicky McClure looks great,” they tweeted.

Vicky McClure looks absolutely stunning with longer hair and a flash of blonde!

“The longer hair really suits her #loosewomen.”

And someone else was even prepared to set aside any idea of East Midlands rivalry to praise Vicky’s appearance.

They wrote: “@Vicky_McClure I have to say, from a Derby lad to a Nottingham lass, I love your hair when I caught you on LW today.”

Vicky McClure had dark blonde hair on Loose Women today (Credit: Loose Women YouTube)

Why was Vicky McClure on Loose Women?

Vicky accompanied a choir comprised of people living with dementia ahead of her upcoming documentary series.

She has previously made two documentary series on the subject, having lost her grandmother to the condition.

Viewers were very moved to see the choristers perform on Loose Women earlier today, singing ‘I’m A Believer’ by The Monkees.

But some admitted it was a ‘hard watch’ after losing relatives themselves to dementia.

Read more: Emotional Loose Women viewers in tears over ‘hard to watch’ segment

Loose Women airs on ITV, weekdays, at 12.30pm.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.