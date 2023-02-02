Loose Women today (Thursday, February 2) saw Linda Robson make a shock admission about almost falling for a scam recently.

The 64-year-old was issued a stark warning by viewers following her worrying confession.

Linda made a shock admission on the show today (Credit: ITV)

Linda Robson makes shock admission on Loose Women today

During today’s edition of Loose Women, the panelists discussed a new scam that is currently sweeping Britain.

The new scam – known as the Son & Daughter scam – will see you get a text from an unknown number, masquerading as a family member who’s lost their phone, asking for you to transfer them some money.

Linda confessed during today’s show that she nearly got caught out by the scam recently.

“A couple of weeks ago I was here at Loose Women, I was in my dressing room and I got a text message from my daughter,” she said.

She explained that the text said that her daughter had dropped her phone down the toilet and that she’d got a new number.

The star was almost caught out by the scam (Credit: ITV)

Linda almost caught out in scam

Linda then went on to explain that her daughter had asked her to send over her bank details.

This set off alarm bells, as Linda’s daughter apparently knows her mum’s bank details.

“I said what’s our dog’s name? They said ‘Milo’ and I won’t tell you what I said but I said a swearing word,” the Birds of a Feather star said.

“Because our dog’s name is Dolly,” she explained.

“That’s when I knew that it was a scam then,” she said. “So luckily I didn’t transfer any money over.”

Kaye Adams then said that she’d never heard of a scam so personal.

Viewers gave Linda a warning (Credit: ITV)

Viewers of Loose Women today issue Linda with warning

After hearing Linda’s story, some viewers took to Twitter to poke fun at her.

They also couldn’t believe that she’d just told the nation the name of her dog, thus opening herself up to being scammed again.

“That’s right Linda, tell the world your dog’s name then next time you ask the person you think is your child that question, they will know it,” one viewer tweeted.

That’s right Linda, tell the world your dog’s name.

“Linda would [fall for a scam] [eye roll emoji],” another Loose Women viewer wrote.

“Of course Linda nearly fell for it,” a third said. “Now they’ll text her saying is your dog named Dolly.”

Now they know your dogs name if they try again,” another pointed out.

Read more: Ruth Langsford fans make same joke on Instagram as she shares makeup free video

Loose Women airs on weekdays from 12.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.