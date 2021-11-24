Loose Women viewers forced to ‘mute’ television as Jason Manford divides fans with singing

Loose Women viewers were treated to a performance from Jason Manford on the programme today (November 24).

The much-loved comedian appeared on the ITV panel show to promote his upcoming Christmas Concert tour.

But as Jason teased fans with a festive song on the show, some viewers weren’t impressed.

Jason Manford appeared on Loose Women today (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women today

Christine Lampard hosted the show alongside co-stars Jane Moore, Coleen Nolan and Linda Robson.

As he sat next to a piano, the panel went on to quiz Jason about his Christmas tour.

Christine asked: “So tell us why you’re officially kickstarting our Christmas?”

Jason explained: “Last year we had Christmas stolen from us. A lot of us had things booked and we wanted to spend the day with our families.

“I was looking forward to it over the summer and I love a Christmas concert. But some of the options at Christmas, you’ve either got panto or a formal Christmas concert.

“I wanted something in between where you can have a laugh, have a sing, bring your kids and bring your grandparents.”

Jason performed on the show (Credit: ITV)

The comedian is performing in Salford, London and Nottingham for three special shows.

Following the chat, Jason performed his own rendition of It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas.

However, his singing was met to come criticism from viewers.

How did Loose Women viewers respond?

One claimed they muted their television during Jason’s performance

They said: “Had to mute the TV when Jason Manford started singing. Sorry. Love ya Jason but it’s still November mate #LooseWomen.”

A second wrote: “#LooseWomen Sorry Jason, but you’re no Michael Bublé and it’s still November.”

Another shared: “Make it stop! The dogs barking and the kids have started crying! Christmas is now ruined! #LooseWomen.”

Meanwhile, others praised Jason’s performance and his striking suit.

One tweeted: “#LooseWomen Jason what a star.”

Make it stop!

A second added: “@JasonManford lovely sparkle today.”

In addition, a third gushed: “Erm loving @JasonManford’s suit! Star-struck #LooseWomen.”

A fourth shared: “@JasonManford on @LooseWomen giving us a wee Christmas song.”

