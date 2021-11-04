Loose Women under fire for interview with Judy Garland’s daughter Lorna Luft: ‘Another car crash’

Loose Women was hit with technical difficulties today (November 4) as Lorna Luft appeared on the programme.

Charlene White fronted the ITV panel show on Thursday alongside Nadia Sawalha, Linda Robson and Carol McGiffin.

But as the group sat down to speak to Lorna, the actress went completely silent at one point.

Lorna Luft appeared on Loose Women today (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women today

Lorna, who is daughter of Hollywood star Judy Garland, appeared excited as she was quizzed about her upcoming show in London.

However, her microphone cut off as she began to speak.

Charlene interrupted: “Oh no! Lorna, we can’t hear you. The sound has gone.

“There seems to be some gremlins in our system. Can you talk again, Lorna… are you back?”

The American star’s audio was silent once again, forcing Charlene to cut to an advertisement break.

Following the short break, the presenters joined Lorna for a second time.

Lorna experienced techinical problems (Credit: ITV)

Linda went on to quiz Lorna about her famous sister Liza Minnelli.

The host asked: “Have you managed to see Liza over the pandemic and over the last year? Have you been in touch?”

Lorna appeared confused and responded: “Am I right in you asking about my mom’s material?”

Despite Linda correcting herself, Lorna didn’t hear the question properly.

She began to speak about the pandemic, saying: “In the pandemic it was really scary. We went through a real rollercoaster of emotions.

“I listen to the news and I listen to what they were saying and what scientists were saying. I had my news on 24/7. It was a life-changing experience.”

How did viewers respond to Lorna’s chat?

Loose Women viewers were quick to point out the technical difficulties.

Poor Lorna hasn’t got a clue what Linda is saying

In addition, a third shared: “#LooseWomen stop interrupting her.”

Meanwhile, others accused Lorna of “avoiding” Linda’s question about her sister.

Viewers claimed Lorna ‘avoided’ a question about her sister Liza (Credit: SplashNews.com)

However, one Lorna fan took to social media to declare their love for the 68-year-old star.

