The Loose Women ladies welcomed Shirlie Kemp to the show today (May 31).

Shirlie was on to discuss the launch of a new book she’s written with her singing partner Pepsi.

Of course, the ladies shot to fame in the 1980s alongside George Michael in Wham!.

Shirlie had been in the year above George in school and said she always looked upon him as a “geeky boy”.

Shirlie Kemp on how she met Martin

Reminiscing, Shirlie recounted her first meeting with future husband Martin Kemp – and the part George played in it.

She said they were in a wine bar in London and Martin gave Shirlie his number.

However, she didn’t want to call, despite being egged on by George.

She said: “Three weeks later we were at George’s house and he said: ‘Have you called?’I said: ‘No.’ So he picked up the phone and said: ‘There.’

George is still standing in front of me while I’m trying to talk and I’m like: ‘Out! Out!’

“Martin’s mum answered and he came to the phone and he said: ‘I’ve been waiting for you to call me.’

“And George is still standing in front of me while I’m trying to talk and I’m like: ‘Out! Out!'” she concluded.

Loose Women fans react to Shirlie’s comments today

Fans of the show took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Shirlie’s story.

And, far from being impressed with George Michael’s matchmaking skills, they all made the same complaint.

Namely they’ve heard the story of how Shirlie and Martin met a billion times.

“I bet we could all recite the story of Shirley and Martin meeting and their first date,” said one.

“And George came too……….yawn,” said another.

“Really is getting old hat now,” another agreed.

“For pity’s sake, we’ve heard all this,” declared another.

“I think I know how Martin and Shiriey met better then they do the amount of times I’ve heard it!” another laughed.

Martin and Shirlie lived happily ever after

Shirlie and Martin have been married for 34 years now, so George certainly had some skills as a matchmaker.

As a result, the two are proud parents to son Roman and daughter Harley.

George was a proud godfather to both of Martin and Shirlie’s kids.

