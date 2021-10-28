On Loose Women today, the panellists reacted to the recent controversial Channel 4 documentary, Breastfeeding My Boyfriend.

But viewers were having none of it and thought the segment was ‘inappropriate’.

Kaye Adams, Sunetra Sarker, Linda Robson and Jane Moore listened to a clip from the programme which heard one woman explain that her partner breastfeeds from her around three to five times a day.

Loose Women today

However, the panellists looked shocked over the couple’s decision and shared their thoughts.

Sunetra said: “This is wrong on so many levels. How much content did they have to make a full television programme about this for starters.

“It makes me feel uncomfortable and I didn’t know this was a thing. I still don’t believe it’s a thing.”

Linda admitted: “I didn’t know you could breastfeed if you hadn’t just had a baby. I didn’t know that your milk would come through.”

Meanwhile, Kaye said: “I think one of the real criticisms that has come forward is that for women who are breastfeeding babies, they think stuff like this might potentially make it even more awkward because lots of people have different opinions.

“There is a feeling that this is just going to sexualise breastfeeding.”

Jane added: “But also that’s nothing to do with feeding, I mean he can go and order a takeaway if he’s hungry. It’s a sexual fetish isn’t it really?”

Kaye agreed: “It would be better presented as a sexual fetish. It’s like go and get a Big Mac and chips mate if you’re hungry.”

Laughing, Sunetra said: “I can’t believe we’re talking about he might be going without nutrients.”

Linda then said: “We had breastmilk ice cream once and it tasted delicious.”

Kaye then made an admission, saying: “I had to drink my own at airport security once because you weren’t able to take liquids. It’s not very nice.”

Viewers watching were stunned by the discussion, and some didn’t think it was appropriate for daytime TV.

How did viewers react?

One person said on Twitter: “@loosewomen Breastfeeding my boyfriend? At lunchtime during half term week when kids are around?

“Does anyone else think this is totally inappropriate?”

Another wrote: “Exactly my daughter is also off school the programme should be closed down.”

If you don’t find it appropriate turn it over?

A third added: “#Loosewomen disgusting content, absolutely filthy.”

Another tweeted: “Time to switch off for now #loosewomen drinking your own breast milk at the airport, really lovely I suppose.”

However, one person replied to a viewer complaining: “This might sound shocking but TV programmes during the week are not catered for your kids.

“If you don’t find it appropriate turn it over??”

