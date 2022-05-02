Today’s Loose Women (May 2) has been hit by an ITV scheduling shake-up.

However, it’s not at all bad news for fans of the panel show.

In fact, the lovely ladies will be entertaining fans for a bit longer than usual as the episode will have 15 minutes extra airtime.

So when will today’s episode air?

Here’s everything we know about scheduling shake-up.

Today’s episode of Loose Women will be 15 minutes longer (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women today: Show hit by scheduling change

Fans are in luck as Loose Women is treating their viewers to a longer episode this Bank Holiday Weekend.

ITV has announced that today’s episode will be an extra 15 minutes long!

The show will air at 12:30 on ITV as usual.

However, instead of finishing at 1:30pm the show will end at 1:45pm.

It’s not the only show that’s had a timing change, though – Tipping Point and The Chase have also been affected.

Brenda Edwards has returned to the Loose Women panel (Credit: ITV)

Brenda Edwards returns to the show

Loose Women took an emotional turn last week as Brenda Edwards returned to the panel for the first time since her son Jamal passed away.

In a Loose Women interview ahead of her return, Brenda broke down as she revealed details of her son’s death.

She explained that she was holding her son Jamal’s hand when he died, adding that “it’s a vision I’m never gonna forget”.

The TV presenter said: “I’m doing okay. The way I’m looking at it, I’m taking each day as it comes. The one thing I do want to say is I was with him and his sister was with us. We were all at home.

“It was sudden and unexpected and he went into cardiac arrest and he passed with us holding his hand. I get a little bit of comfort knowing I was with him.

“As much as that is comfort, at the same time it’s a vision I’m never gonna forget when I wake up every morning.”

While his death was very unexpected, Brenda also revealed that her son had planned ahead for his funeral.

She said: “I only found this out after he passed that he had left instructions with all the businesses he was running a few years ago. I was glad to get that instructing from him, he pretty much thought of everything.

“He had even left instructions for his homegoing, we don’t call it a funeral. We went back to Luton where he was born and had his homegoing service there.

“He was a fan of Chelsea so we had a blue and white theme, it was beautiful. Everyone wore blue and white and the music was there, he had live entertainment.”

