On Loose Women today, Ruth Langsford was forced to step in during a heated debate.

The ITV panel were discussing whether it’s OK for couples to argue in front of their friends.

It can be an awkward experience, and Katie Piper and Brenda Edwards expressed how upsetting they find it.

Katie went as far as to say if it ever happened with her partner, she would break up with them.

Janet Street-Porter put her point of view across on Loose Women today (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women today

“It’s a red flag, isn’t it? For me, it would be over. I wouldn’t want to be with you and it’s time to pack it in,” she said.

However, Janet Street-Porter was having absolutely none of it.

Read more: Loose Women fans disgusted as Brenda Edwards and Janet Street-Porter drink unusual milks

She said: “I would do it in front of friends, definitely. Can we not just get a grip. You can just have a row without it being serious!

“I feel like I’ve got two armchair critics here. In the real world, people are noisy and messy, but it doesn’t mean it’s all over.”

The ITV star insisted that arguing is a normal part of a relationship and that Katie and Brenda were being overly dramatic.

Ruth then said: “Can I just say, I think an argument just happened,” as the panel laughed.

Many Loose Women fans rushed to agree with Katie and Brenda on Twitter.

Brenda was having none of it (Credit: ITV)

One tweeted: “PDAs are embarrassing enough – but to hear couples arguing in public? #LooseWomen.”

“#LooseWomen Janet SHUT UP!” ranted a second viewer.

Read more: Loose Women today: Janet Street-Porter divides viewers as host

A third said: “Janet on one today #LooseWomen!”

However, despite the outpouring of support for Brenda and Katie, others felt like Janet was in the right.

LOL JSP about to tear Brenda and Katie a new hole hahahhaha People ROW get over it ffs

#LooseWomen — 💙❌🆂🅲🆄🅻🅻🆈 ❌💙 (@carol90783713) September 28, 2021

One viewer joked: “LOL JSP is about to tear Brenda and Katie a new hole! People ROW get over it FFS #LooseWomen.”

Meanwhile, Janet is no stranger to dividing the panel and viewers at home with her opinions on controversial topics.

Earlier this month (September), she came under fire for defending former ISIS bride, Shamima Begum.

Shamima, who fled to Syria at 15, appeared on Good Morning Britain urging the country to accept her apology.

Janet confessed to her Loose Women co-stars that she could “find it in her heart” to forgive Shamima.

Janet on Loose Women

She told fans that she believed the then-youngster had been “obviously groomed” by the terror organisation.

Janet said: “She was groomed by ISIS and if a child is groomed, you have to understand the pressures that were on her. I’m not asking for sympathy for her, but I can find it in my heart to forgive her.

“But I can also see that bringing her back to England poses all sorts of problems. I think that in the end though, we ought to be able to use her experiences to show other young people what her experience has done to her both mentally and how they have shaped her life.”

Viewers raged on Twitter, with one ranting: “Far too sympathetic. Janet should be ashamed of herself. Grooming is irrelevant when Begum expresses disgusting opinions like those on the Manchester bombings.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.