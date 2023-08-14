Annoyed Loose Women viewers issue complaint after today’s show: ‘How many times?’

Unimpressed Loose Women viewers all said the same thing today (Monday August 14) about guests on the ITV lunchtime series.

Among those appearing on the first instalment of the week of the chat show was Long Lost Family’s Nicky Campbell.

The broadcaster spoke movingly about his own experience of being giving up for adoption. He’d gone in search of his birth mother during his twenties – but admitted when they met he felt “completely numb”.

Despite an absence of emotional connection after tracking her down, Nicky recalled how there were “positive” aspects to that meeting with his birth mother.

The 62-year-old explained he knew she was a good person within moments. And that’s because she asked him about how he regarded dogs.

“I see that as a really positive thing,” told today’s Loose Women panellists.

Nicky continued: “She was trying to work out if I was a good person or not. Every good person like animals.”

And one viewer certainly agreed. They tweeted Nicky this afternoon: “Life rule. Stay clear of peeps who don’t like dogs.”

Twitter reaction to Loose Women guests

However, while many of those watching at home were touched by Nicky’s account, others indicated they’d heard his about his background previously.

“Nothing against him, but how many times has Campbell been on #LooseWomen?” one Twitter user wrote.

Adding a snoring emoji to their post, they continued: “Same old rinse and repeat guests and stories over and over again!”

And when Tuesday’s guests were previewed, more social media commenters suggested they find it all a bit repetitive once again.

More Joe Pasquale anyone? (Credit: Loose Women YouTube)

“Noooo, not Joe Pasquale for the hundredth time??? #LooseWomen,” exclaimed one incredulous observer.

Another sighed: “Olivia Attwood on again tomorrow? FFS!! #LooseWomen.”

And a third added: “Joe Pasquale and Olivia Atwood… You’d think that there’s only about 6 people in ITV World. #LooseWomen.”

Does Olivia Attwood pop up on ITV too much? (Credit: Loose Women YouTube)

According to imdb.com, Joe may have appeared in 21 episodes of Loose Women over the years. Olivia, meanwhile, is credited with three appearances since 2018. However, one of those came earlier this month.

Loose Women airs on ITV, weekdays, at 12.30pm.

