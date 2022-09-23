Frankie, Judi and Nadia on Loose Women
TV

Loose Women stars Judi, Nadia and Frankie shocked as true bra sizes revealed in hilarious debate

The ITV stars were left shocked

By Joshua Haigh

Loose Women stars Judi Love, Nadia Sawalha and Frankie Bridge were stunned to learn their real bra sizes live on TV today (September 23).

The panellists invited a fitter to measure their sizes after a discussion during the show on Thursday left them confused.

Strictly 2022 contestant Kaye Adams was overjoyed to discover that she’d gone up over two bra sizes, and it made the other women question their own.

Frankie Bridge on Loose Women today
Frankie Bridge found out her bra size on Loose Women today (Credit: ITV)

Frankie Bridge burst into fits of laughter on Loose Women today

First up was Loose Women star Frankie, who learned that she’d been wrong about her own size for years.

Frankie predicted she was a 32C before a professional revealed she was actually a 30E.

As a result, she could not hide her shock and the entire panel burst into fits of laughter.

She joked: “Oh my god, I’m Jordan,” in reference to Katie Price. “I thought I had itty bitty [bleep]s.”

Judi meanwhile erupted into laughter as she exclaimed: “You’re not an AAA girl you’re an EEE.”

Frankie had already left the other ladies shocked by revealing that she never wears a bra in the first place.

“I just don’t like wearing them, they used to be the first thing I’d take off when I walked through the door,” she said.

“When I was younger I was a triple A, so I didn’t need one,” she said. “When I was pregnant they were massive and I hated them. I’ve never been measured in my life.”

Nadia replied: “If I took my bra off the second I got home, I wouldn’t get anything done!”

Jane Moore was shocked that her guess of being a 36C was very wrong. In fact, she was a 32G.

Judi was over the moon that her 38G guess wasn’t too far from her true size of a 38H.

Meanwhile, Nadia was baffled to learn that she was not a 36DD and is in fact a 34G.

Frankie Bridge on Loose Women today
Frankie was stunned by her actual size (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women viewers take to Twitter

Viewers rushed to social media to poke fun at the segment too.

One tweeted: “I think those women measuring the girls’ bra sizes need new tape measures!”

While another amused fan said: “We would like a re-measure!! No way are those right.”

“Look #LooseWomen It’s not rocket science. The number in your bra size is your ribcage measurement, just under your boobs. The letter part of your bra measurement is the difference in inches between your ribcage and the fullest part!” explained a viewer.

Others were loving the episode, with one saying: “OH MY WORD. I’m absolutely loving Loose Women today, I’ve cried laughing from the start.”

“Loving today’s show ladies!! You’re cracking me up!” gushed another commenter.

Meanwhile, one viewer suggested it could all be a conspiracy, saying: “Think Bravissimo probably have their own sizing- different sizes to other stores causing customers to feel like they need to purchase new bra from them. #LooseWomen”.

Read more: Denise Welch announces huge family news and revealed ‘we are thrilled’

