Loose Women stars make ‘sad’ announcement today as they pay emotional tributes

On Loose Women today, the panel made a “sad” announcement – confirming their colleague was leaving after 15 years.

The hit ITV show was back on TV screens on Friday (March 24) for a brand new instalment.

And fronting the programme today was Kaye Adams, Judi Love, Nadia Sawalha and Jane Moore.

However, things took a sad turn when the hosts paused the show to give an emotional tribute to a co-star who was leaving.

Loose Women today

Near the end of the programme, the panel thanked their beloved colleague and the show’s deputy editor Tom, who was exiting the show after 15 years.

Speaking on the ITV show, Kaye said: “Listen that’s it from us for today. I hope you’ve had fun, but it’s a little bit sad for us as our dear, dear friend and deputy editor of the show Tom is going off to a wonderful new life Down Under.

“We’re hoping he’s going to be a boomerang and come back to us, we will miss him so so much. He has been a wonderful colleague and an even more wonderful friend.”

Panel ‘will really miss’ their co-star

Nadia then went on to say: “We will really miss him and we’ll miss Mr and Mrs Sage too.”

Meanwhile, Jane added: “He’s been in this building for 15 years and it’s going to be weird without him, but Tom we love you.”

Kaye then quipped how the ladies tried to get Tom to come on the show – but he ultimately refused.

She said: “We did try and get him to sit in the audience, but he wasn’t going to do it, but don’t worry Tom, we’re going to be with you in a few moments.”

“Pop the champagne,” she added as the show ended.

A Loose Women star quit last month

The latest Loose Women exit comes only a month after Donna May Clitheroe, a lead beauty and makeup artist, said goodbye to the show.

Speaking at the end of the show, Kaye said: “Before we go, we have to say after 20 years, this is the last day of our dear friend Donna May. The heart of our make up room. She’s sat there with Ruth, I don’t think Ruth’s going to let her go.”

Donna then revealed she would be making the leap to work on her business full time.

