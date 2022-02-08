Loose Women viewers rushed to defend the show’s panel today (February 8) after a discussion on footballer Kurt Zouma.

The West Ham star, 27, came under fire following a video of him appearing to abuse a cat.

During the ITV programme today, the panel laid into the footballer over the “disgusting” video.

Loose Women viewers defended the show's panel today (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women today

In the distressing video, Zouma is seen kicking and slapping the poor cat.

The panel appeared horrified over the clip as Coleen Nolan shared her thoughts.

Speaking about the footballer, she said: “An apology is not enough. Why aren’t they investigating? It’s absolutely disgusting the whole thing.

“I am sick of seeing these sportspeople, footballers at the moment in particular, who are earning more money that most people make in their life, abusing their power and their privilege.

“This today – honestly I wanted to cry when I saw it. For me he should be prosecuted and the cat taken away. He should be on the bench for a good six months, not paid. All the money could go to a cat charity or an animal charity.”

Meanwhile, Janet Street Porter highlighted that footballers were “role models” for their fans.

Coleen Nolan shared her disgust over the Kurt Zouma video (Credit: ITV)

Brenda Edwards also shared her thoughts on the video, saying: “Those cats should definitely be removed, as a cat lover myself. You can’t get away with doing that and there has to be some sort of penalty. It has to be a serious one.”

The show also included a statement from the football club: “West Ham United unreservedly condemns the actions of our player, Kurt Zouma, in the video that has circulated.

“We have spoken to Kurt and will be dealing with the matter internally, but we would like to make it clear that we in no way condone cruelty towards animals.”

How did Loose Women fans respond?

Following the segment, some viewers took issue with the discussion.

On Twitter, one wrote: “‘Animal’ lovers on Loose Women kicking off about a footballer kicking a cat & hating animal cruelty YET THEY EAT ANIMALS.”

A second added: “The fact that they eat animals does literally mean they do not care about them. And is second-hand harm good now? If I pay someone to throw a cat across a room — or kill a cow or a pig —that is fine?”

Viewers defend today’s panel

Other viewers were quick to defend the show’s stars.

Defending the panel, one said: “How do you know they eat animals, have you asked them? You can be outraged at animal abuse and in this case, objecting a child to this abuse regardless of your diet.”

Another tweeted: “I respect the fact you are vegetarian or vegan or whatever but just because they eat meat doesn’t mean they don’t care about animals, like it does because they’re eating an innocent cow or whatever. But it’s not like they are causing first hand harm to the animal themselves.”

A third shared: “But we don’t kick the chicken around the kitchen for a while before we eat it.”

This is absolutely shocking!

Meanwhile, others praised Ruth Langsford, Coleen, Janet and Brenda over the discussion.

One fan penned: “Thank you @LooseWomen for discussing this today. This is absolutely shocking! This man needs to be punished and the cats removed @RSPCA_official and @WestHam you are a disgrace. Sack this man!”

A second shared: “Thank you for taking the Kurt Zouma video so seriously. I totally agree with Coleen, he should be sacked, the cats should be removed & he must be prosecuted. Footballers are a role model and his cruelty is despicable. People who hurt animals often don’t stop there.”

