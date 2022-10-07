Loose Women viewers today (October 7) were left in hysterics over a shock sex toy remark on the show.

During a segment on Loose Women, the ladies on the panel were discussing their favourite fast-food restaurants.

It came following reports that McDonald’s restaurants in America are offering adult versions of its iconic Happy Neals.

Historically the meal has been targeted at children and offers a free toy alongside a small box of chicken nuggets or a hamburger, a packet of fries, fruit and a drink.

However, the fast-food chain is now offering larger portions and funky toys from US clothes brand Cactus Plant Flea with adults in mind.

Nadia Sawalha made an accidental remark on Loose Women today (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women today: Viewers in hysterics over Nadia

As the ladies discussed the development, Nadia Sawalha accidentally made a cheeky remark.

She had the ladies, and viewers at home, in fits when she called the toys in the adult Happy Meals “adult toys”.

As a result, laughter fell across the panel and the live studio audience and ITV viewers rushed to social media to poke fun at Nadia’s saucy remark.

“Nadia accidentally saying ‘adult toy’ is genuinely funnier than anything that Judi Love has ever said,” laughed one viewer.

A second said: “An adult toy – they’ll be sold out #LooseWomen”.

“@nadiasawalha @McDonalds Happy meals for adults – with adult toys – I’m there with you Nadia. That would really put a smile on my face #LooseWomen,” joked a third amused ITV viewer.

While a fourth added: “Will they call it a McClimax? #LooseWomen”.

Nadia recently shared a health update with her followers (Credit: ITV)

Nadia shares health update

Meanwhile, Nadia recently worried fans when she shared a picture of herself in a hospital bed.

Nadia told fans on Instagram that she was “worried sick” about any potential health problems she could face in the future.

She then used the hashtags “women’s health”, “Hysteroscopy” and “womb wellness”.

The caption read: “The only reason I’m posting these pics is because I want to catch your eye and urge you, if you have been worrying about any symptoms you’ve been experiencing, to bite the bullet and get yourself seen!

“Delaying things will only cause more worry.

“I’m not going to lie. I’ve been worried sick myself recently but I was given the all-clear on Monday!”

She continued: “I only wish I had dealt with it earlier so I didn’t get myself into such a pickle.

“Don’t delay. Make the call. You know it makes sense. Big hugs love Nads.”

Nadia’s post did the trick and, as a result, many fans said that they had gone and booked a test of their own.

“You’ve just reminded me to book my smear. Thanks,” one person said.

Another added: “Bless you, @nadiasawalha. Glad all is well! Thank you for sharing.. it helps other women.”

While a third commented: “Been worrying about something and diagnosing myself. Going to make the call tomorrow. Thank you.”

Meanwhile, leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix, and let us know what you think of this story!