Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha angered viewers today (January 20) with comments she made during the show.

Nadia was joined on the Loose Women panel by Denise Welch, Jane Moore and Charlene White.

And the ladies opened the show by speaking about “verbal violence” towards women.

What did Nadia say on Loose Women today?

Talk quickly turned to an awful experience endured by Nadia’s daughter, Maddie, 19.

Nadia said: “My girls have been brought up in a house where we talk about this stuff. On a daily basis they’re coming home with these experiences.

“The other night my daughter was at a pub with her friend and this guy came up to her and said give me your Snapchat.

“She said I don’t want to give you it and he said: ‘Well you’re ugly anyway.’

“This is a regular thing. Then a few weeks ago my other daughter [Kiki, 15] was on the train with four friends and three or four blokes get on, in their forties, drunk as skunks.

“One of them falls heavily onto the lap of one of her friends and they’re going: ‘Yeah we know we want a bit of them but we can’t yet.’

“They preceded to talk about them in the most derogatory way for the next 40 minutes.

“That to me, do you know what, people might think this is extreme, but that is terrorism.

“What those men did is they incited terror in those four girls who were sitting there coming home from school.”

How did viewers react?

Not well, it has to be said.

Many took to Twitter to voice their anger over the segment and Nadia’s comments in particular.

One said: “Yes Nadia what happened to your daughter is comparable to 9/11.”

Another added: “It’s terrorising Nadia not terrorism.”

Others urged Nadia to let the other panellists speak.

Meanwhile, others took exception to the entire segment, with one tweeting: “Here we go man bashing for 10 minutes solid.

“ALL men are animals, All men are sexist, All men bully, what absolute nonsense,” they added.

