Lorraine Kelly on Loose Women today
Loose Women fans all make the same complaint about Lorraine Kelly’s appearance on the show

Lorraine spoke about her daughter, Rosie, on today's show

By Robert Emlyn Slater

Loose Women viewers all had the same complaint to make about Lorraine Kelly‘s appearance on the show today (Friday, April 29).

It doesn’t seem like many were that impressed with what the 62-year-old ITV star had to say on this afternoon’s show!

Lorraine was a guest on the show today (Credit: ITV)

Today’s panellists welcomed Lorraine onto the show today – but not all viewers were happy about it.

Lorraine was a guest on the show to talk about the Angela Rayner sexism row that’s currently happening.

The Scottish star was also on the show to discuss how much she enjoyed working on TV with her daughter Rosie.

Rosie and Lorraine have a podcast together – something that Lorraine “loves” working on with her.

Lorraine then went on to say that Rosie had taught her an “awful lot” whilst working together.

She then went on to talk about what it’s like to work with her daughter and the positives of doing so.

“See this is what I love about what I do,” she said. “I mean, most of my team are half my age – and less – and it keeps you young.”

“It keeps you young, it keeps you in touch, and Rosie keeps me in touch with popular culture. That’s what I think is important when you age,” she explained.

“You have to keep in touch with what’s going on,” she continued.

“I mean, I learn something every single day,” she said of working with Rosie.

“It’s brilliant, isn’t it?”

Not everyone was impressed with Lorraine on Loose Women today (Credit: ITV)

However, whilst Lorraine’s stories about working with her daughter may have warmed the hearts of some, others weren’t as impressed.

Some took to Twitter to make jibes at the fact that Rosie has a job in the media like her mum, with some branding it an example of “nepotism”.

“Good old nepotism eh Lorraine?” one viewer tweeted.

#LooseWomen Nepotism at its best,” another said. 

“Exactly what I was going to say. Lorraine and Rosie another case of get the kid a job in the Media. 1st on Gogglebox now Podcasts!” a third said in reply.

However, others loved Lorraine on Loose Women as one gushed: “Lorraine and Denise [Welch] on the same show! Yay!”

