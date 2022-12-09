Loose Women viewers left feeling ‘sick’ over Linda Robson’s remark about her sex life

Loose Women viewers claimed today on social media they felt ‘sick’ over comments Linda Robson made about her sex life.

Up for discussion was a tabloid story concerning a 58-year-old woman who said she doesn’t intend to have sex again.

According to reports, the subject of the piece claimed she “shudders” at the idea of physical intimacy post-menopause.

Linda then offered her take, relating the scenario to her own life – and she ended up booming: “I want sex!”

Loose Women star Linda Robson opened up about her sex life on the show today (Credit: Loose Women YouTube)

Loose Women star Linda Robson on sex

Having summed up the article doing the rounds, host Kaye Adams turned to Linda for her reaction.

Kaye asked: “Is this a sad story do you think, Linda? Or is it empowering in that this woman is saying: ‘Do you know what, I’m not going to pretend any more…’?”

Smiling, Linda – married to hubby Mark Dunford – immediately joked about her position.

“I think it has given me up!” she said.

Co-star Nadia Sawalha was soon chuckling along, too.

Linda continued, blurting out: “I love sex. But I ain’t had it for a long time. I’ve been married for 33 years!”

Nadia Sawalha had a titter at what Linda had to say (Credit: Loose Women YouTube)

‘We’re getting old’

Linda then shared an anecdote about her daughter signing her up to a dating app for a joke.

The Birds of a Feather actress, 64, proceeded to explain how 70-year-olds messaged her to ask about whether she enjoys activities such as walking on the beach and tending to pets.

But Linda strongly insisted that wouldn’t be what she would be looking for, if she was taking dating apps seriously.

She pantomimed a hypothetical situation where she was scolding those people messaging her.

“I don’t want dog-walking, I want sex!” Linda boomed.

Repeating the bit, she said again: “No! I want sex!”

Pressed about her claims, Linda added about her and her husband: “We’re getting old and can’t be arsed half the time.”

And moments later she revealed she’d received a ticking off from producers via her earpiece, saying: “They just said in my ear: ‘Don’t swear!'”

How viewers reacted

Several social media users expressed how turned off they were by Linda’s chat.

“The thought of Linda Robson wanting sex makes me feel physically sick #LooseWomen,” one detractor on Twitter claimed.

Another person moaned, adding a vomiting emoji to their post: “Oh for crying out loud Linda #LooseWomen.”

Others meanwhile indicated they thought Linda should consider keeping her private life private.

“Fgs Linda,this is a conversation you should be having with your husband #LooseWomen,” sighed one viewer.

Another echoed that thought: “Linda needs to have a chat with her husband not tell the whole of ITV viewers #LooseWomen.”

And someone else summed it up: “How embarrassing.”

Loose Women airs on ITV, weekdays, at 12.30pm.

