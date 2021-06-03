On Loose Women today, Linda Robson was left red-faced after forgetting she’d worked with guest Luisa Bradshaw-White before.

Actress Linda, 63, buried her face in her hands during the awkward exchange this afternoon (Thursday June 3).

She apparently had no memory of Luisa appearing in Birds of a Feather when it ran on BBC One.

Luisa as she appeared on Birds of a Feather (Credit: ITV Hub)

Loose Women today: Linda and Luisa’s ‘loose connection’

It was revealed at the start of the show that guest Luisa had a bit of history with another panelist.

A clip showing ex EastEnders star Luisa sharing a scene with Linda in the long-running sitcom then aired.

However, despite the evidence in front of her eyes, Linda admitted she had no recollection of them working together.

And embarrassingly, it turns out the pair shared more screen time than that one scene.

How Linda reacted

Linda looked mildly mystified as they clip rolled – but also apologised for not recalling their collaboration.

“I’m so sorry, I don’t remember,” she admitted.

I made a real impression on you, didn’t I?

However, it seems Linda had been informed that they had appeared on the show more than once.

Linda added: “I’m really sorry Luisa, apparently you were in two episodes weren’t you?”

Luisa and Linda shared at least one scene together (Credit: ITV Hub)

How Luisa reacted

Unfortunately, that wasn’t the end of Linda’s discomfort.

That’s because Luisa then informed her that her character had also featured in a Christmas special, too.

A mortified Linda then covered her face with her hands. But Luisa took the exchange in good humour.

To wide-eyed reactions from the rest of the panel, Luisa reflected: “I made a real impression on you, didn’t I?”

Interjecting, host Kaye Adams said: “I tell you what, you actors are a fickle bunch aren’t you!”

Luisa laughs off the gaffe (Credit: ITV Hub)

It wasn’t the only moment on today’s Loose Women to include a reference to Birds of a Feather.

Linda also revealed her mum had “turned against” her former co-star and on-screen sister Pauline Quirke.

Linda explained: “There was a time when Pauline Quirke was in Emmerdale and she played a really nasty character. And she [Linda’s mum] turned against Pauline!

“[Linda’s mum] went: ‘Oh, I never knew that she was like that!'”

