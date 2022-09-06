Linda Robson under fire for ‘embarrassing’ Boris Johnson comments as she clashes with Janet

Loose Women today saw Linda Robson divide viewers over her Boris Johnson comments during the show.

The 64-year-old also clashed with fellow panelist Janet Street-Porter during a heated discussion about the ex-Prime Minister.

Linda is a “big fan” or Boris (Credit: ITV)

What happened on Loose Women today?

During today’s edition of Loose Women, the panelists discussed Boris Johnson’s time as PM.

One of the key things they were discussing was whether or not he had been a good Prime Minister.

Brenda Edwards argued that Boris’ legacy will be of his “lying”. However, Linda had more positive things to say about the outgoing Prime Minister.

“I’ve always been a big fan of Boris,” she said.

“He lived in Islington and I used to see him all the time,” she continued.

Janet took issue with this though, arguing Linda can’t like someone just because they’re from Islington.

Janet clashed with Linda (Credit: ITV)

Linda and Janet clash on Loose Women today

Linda was quick to defend her opinion of Boris though.

“He was a nice man!” she argued. “He used to stop and chat with everyone, I used to see him down the market with his cup of tea.”

“He’s done loads of good things as well!” she added. She then went on to list things Boris did well with, including Covid, Brexit, arming Ukraine, and the vaccine rollout.

“And he gave us some laughs along the way too, unlike you, Janet,” she said, before laughing.

“Thank you, Linda!” a mock offended Janet laughed.

Linda’s comments didn’t go down well (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women today

The panelists may have found Linda’s comments funny, but the viewers at home didn’t. Many took to Twitter to slam her.

“Embarrassing from Linda. imagine claiming Johnson was a good PM because ‘he gave us some laughs’,” one viewer tweeted.

“Not sure the millions affected by the cost of living crisis are laughing right now. Nor is everyone who lost someone due to Covid whilst Johnson partied & lied about it.”

“You DON’T vote for a PM because he’s a laugh,” another wrote.

However, others agreed with Linda as one said: “Well said Linda. Boris will be sorely missed.”

Another wrote: “Well done, Linda.”

