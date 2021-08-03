Janet Street-Porter left Loose Women viewers in hysterics today (August 3), as the panel discussed their funeral plans.

On Tuesday’s instalment of the ITV programme, the journalist insisted she “didn’t care” what happens after her death.

However, Gloria Hunniford shared a different approach.

Janet Street-Porter discussed her own funeral plans on Loose Women today (Credit: ITV)

What happened on Loose Women today?

During the Loose Women segment, Gloria went on to reveal she’s already planned her own funeral.

The 81-year-old said: “I know exactly what I think I’d like at my funeral. I want all the flowers, I want all the people there, I want the whole works.”

Meanwhile, Janet explained she’s opting for something slightly more low-key.

Read more: Linda Robson reveals husband Mark’s fears for her health

The television star shared: “I don’t want anything at all. I don’t want a funeral because I don’t see the point.

“I don’t care, I’ll be dead! When I kick the bucket, send me to the funeral home.”

Janet, 74, added: “I cannot bare the idea of having a family funeral… not that I have any family left.”

The ITV panel shared their views on the subject (Credit: ITV)

The conversation then turned to the topic of open caskets.

Gloria explained that her family often have open caskets at funerals, and would most likely do the same.

The radio presenter went on: “A lot of people don’t like the thought of open coffins, but personally in my family everything is open coffin.”

Gloria, why not have the coffin in the studio?!

Janet then suggested for Gloria to have an open coffin in the studio after she dies.

She joked: “Gloria, why not have the coffin in the studio?! The first one of the Loose Women to go to the other side.”

Gloria initially giggled at Janet’s remark, before adding: “Don’t wish me off too soon!”

I love Janet 😂😂😂 "I don't care, I'll be dead!" 😂 #LooseWomen — Ryan 😁 (@MonaghanCalum) August 3, 2021

Janet makes me die #LooseWomen — jadecjordan (@jadecjordan1) August 3, 2021

How did viewers react to the panel?

The segment didn’t go unnoticed with viewers at home, who rushed to share their thoughts.

On Twitter, one said: “Janet makes me die #LooseWomen.”

Another added: “I love Janet ‘I don’t care, I’ll be dead!’ #LooseWomen.”

Read more: Coleen Nolan left ‘horrified’ by doctor as she opens up on miscarriage with ex Shane Richie

A third commented: “Same as Janet Street Porter tbh #LooseWomen.”

Another shared: “To be honest I don’t think about my funeral. I won’t be around to see it anyway, so whoever buries me can do as they please #LooseWomen.”

A fifth said: “I have organised and paid for my funeral. I bought my plot 25 years ago to be next to my parents.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.