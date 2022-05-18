Loose Women star Janet Street-Porter under fire for remarks about Wayne Rooney’s appearance

On Loose Women today, Janet Street-Porter came under fire from viewers for comments she made about Wayne Rooney.

On Wednesday’s edition of the show, Janet and her fellow panellists discussed the Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy trial.

The WAGs are currently in court as Rebekah is suing Coleen for libel after Coleen accused her of selling stories to the press.

Janet came under fire for a comment about Wayne’s appearance (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women today

Details of the trial have emerged over the past couple of weeks.

During the trial, Coleen has received support from her husband Wayne while Rebekah has had husband Jamie Vardy by her side.

On Loose Women today, Janet discussed the case but made a comment about Wayne’s recent appearance at the trial alongside Coleen.

Wayne has supported wife Coleen at the trial this week (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney trial

Janet said that the footballer looked like he was going to “explode” out of his suit.

She said: “It’s become the battle of the blokes. Have you ever seen Wayne Rooney looking so smart?

“Wayne has been ordered by his wife to shape up, fit into that suit and my goodness it looks like he is going to explode out of it any minute.”

The comments didn’t go down well with viewers watching, who criticised Janet on Twitter.

Janet said Wayne looked like he was going to ‘explode’ out of his suit (Credit: ITV)

One person tweeted: “@loosewomen spend everyday promoting MEN’S mental health.

“Yet Janet has just body shamed @WayneRooney and nobody even looked twice? Okay then.”

Another wrote: “Fat-shaming Wayne Rooney isn’t cool,” in reference to Janet.

A third said: “Just turned on the TV about to have my lunch break – Loose Women comes on with Janet Street-Porter saying Wayne Rooney’s about to explode out his suit.

“Imagine if she was saying that about a woman?”

Coleen Nolan also shared her views on the trial.

She said: “In this whole Wagatha Christie thing, I just find it just out of control and ridiculous.

“I don’t get why it’s gone this far.”

