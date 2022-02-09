On Loose Women today, Janet Street-Porter took a sensational and playful swipe at Coleen Nolan‘s new relationship.

Coleen met her boyfriend, Michael, on Tinder last year. She introduced him to the nation during an episode of Loose Women last month.

What happened on Loose Women today?

Janet made a dig at Coleen's relationship on Loose Women today

The subject of Valentine’s Day came up on today’s edition of Loose Women, and Coleen has apparently had a change of opinion about the big day.

Christine Lampard, who was hosting the show, raised the debate of whether you would buy a Valentine’s gift for your child.

“Well, I love Valentine’s Day…” Coleen said before Janet interrupted her.

“Course you do, you’re loved-up,” Janet grumbled, rolling her eyes, causing the other panellists to laugh.

“However, I do love Valentine’s Day – I see it as a day of love,” Coleen continued. “It’s not necessarily a day of couples because some people aren’t in couples.”

What happened next on Loose Women today?

Coleen saw the funny side of Janet's swipe

Janet continued to take swipes at Coleen, however, calling her out for apparently changing her opinion on Valentine’s Day.

“You weren’t saying this last year when there was nothing on the horizon,” Janet quipped.

“I was! I’ve always loved Valentine’s,” Coleen protested, but Janet pressed on.

“Just because your ship’s come into the harbour,” Janet said, smirking.

“Oh my god she is on to me today,” Coleen said, trying to hold back her laughter. She then continued, saying that when she didn’t have anybody over the last three or four Valentine’s Days, her children would send her cards telling her they loved her.

However, Coleen didn’t agree with children getting presents for Valentine’s Day.

“I just think it’s commercialised,” she said.

Coleen’s new boyfriend

Coleen introduced her new boyfriend, Michael, to viewers last month

For those who haven’t been paying attention to Loose Women over the last few months, Coleen has found love again.

Back in the summer of 2021, Coleen started dating a mystery man she’d met on the dating app, Tinder.

After months of keeping her new man’s identity secret, Coleen finally revealed him to the world with a magazine exclusive.

Coleen’s new boyfriend, Michael, then appeared on Loose Women on January 25.

“I didn’t think for once that we’d match anyway, let alone hear from her if I did swipe,” the 57-year-old said of seeing Coleen on Tinder.

Coleen gushed over their new relationship on the show too.

“It’s lovely the way it’s going, it’s going really well,” she said. “We don’t need to think about the M-word yet,” referring to marriage!