On Loose Women today, Janet Street-Porter hit out at Gorka Marquez over his speech to Helen Skelton on Strictly.

During Saturday’s live show of Strictly Come Dancing, Gorka made a touching statement to his celebrity dance partner Helen.

He told her: “I know you have been having a difficult time.

“And I know you may not feel like you’re beautiful, or good enough or anything but if you don’t believe in yourself, I believe in you, everyone here believes in you.”

He also said: “You are an amazing woman, very inspirational, an amazing mum, so believe in yourself please.”

Viewers gushed over the dancer’s sweet words to Helen, with many branding him a “gentleman”.

However, on Loose Women today (October 17), Janet had a slightly different view on Gorka’s public tribute.

She said: “I think he meant it well but I found it a bit cringey and patronising I’ve got say.

“I think she’s had a bad time and it would have been good to say all those things to her privately.

“Also the most important thing to her right now is to find herself, to rebuild her confidence.”

I think he meant it well but I found it a bit cringey and patronising I’ve got say.

Janet added: “She’s got to relearn her self confidence and only she can do that.

“I think someone meaning it well on television, I just feel really uncomfortable with that.”

Fellow panellist Coleen Nolan said: “I thought it was gorgeous. Well, I think he’s gorgeous!

“I thought it was a really nice thing to do and actually really nice to do in public because he probably wants the rest of the nation to know who his partner is and what she’s going through.”

Strictly fans agreed with Coleen, and gushed over Gorka’s words to Helen.

One person said on Twitter: “Loving @gorkamarquez1 and @HelenSkelton on this year’s #Strictly. Lovely words by Gorka to her after their dance. Come on Helen!”

Another wrote: “The way that Gorka spoke about Helen oh my goodness!!! #Strictly. Side note I am way too invested in the partnerships this year.”

In addition, a third added: “Loved this from Gorka last night on Strictly it’s been a difficult few months for Helen just needs to believe in herself.”

Following this weekend’s show, Helen spoke about Gorka as she called him a “legend”.

She wrote on Instagram: “What a week… My fave so far… @bbcstrictly thanks for having me….

“@gorka_marquez thanks for being a legend.”

Helen has had a tough few months following the breakdown of her marriage to ex Richie Myler. He has since reportedly found love again.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday, October 22 at 6.40pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

