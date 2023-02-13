Loose Women today (Monday, February 13) saw Janet Street-Porter make a shock confession to her co-star.

The 76-year-old revealed to Kaye Adams that she was “terrified” of her!

Janet made a confession on the show today (Credit: ITV)

What did Janet say on Loose Women today?

Today’s edition of Loose Women saw Janet, Kaye, Coleen Nolan, and Jane Moore appear on the show.

One of the topics discussed on the show was “people pleasers”.

The discussion came after the panelists learned of the extent one woman has gone to be a people pleaser over the past 30 years. This included ordering meat pizzas to share with friends, despite being a vegetarian.

Jane wasn’t impressed, saying she couldn’t find “one brain cell” in her body that could comprehend the woman’s actions.

However, Coleen confessed that she is a people pleaser sometimes.

It was at this point that Janet made her confession about Kaye.

Janet’s confession was about Kaye (Credit: ITV)

Janet’s confession on Loose Women today

The 74-year-old spoke about whether she thinks Kaye is a “people pleaser”.

“I was terrified about working with Kaye,” she confessed.

“When I started on Loose Women and I had to work with Kaye I thought ‘she’s a dragon’,” Janet then continued.

I was terrified about working with Kaye.

“Here you are saying you used to be a people pleaser, I find it extraordinary, I was frightened of you,” she then said.

“You were fearless, really, really tough,” she then continued. “I adore Kaye and we get on really well, but you saying you were a people pleaser…”.

Janet slammed those ‘fascinated’ with the Nicola Bulley case (Credit: ITV)

Janet slams ‘circus of ghouls’ around Nicola Bulley case

The star’s confession comes not long after she slammed the “circus of ghouls” around the Nicola Bulley investigation.

Nicola went missing while out walking her dog on January 27.

Now, there are reports of conspiracy theorists travelling to St Michael’s on Wyre to visit the spot where Nicola was last seen.

In a new column for the Mail, Janet openly criticised the “armchair detectives” visiting where Nicola disappeared.

“The Nicola Bulley mystery isn’t a Netflix crime show,” she wrote.

“Our endless demand for TV police dramas is to blame for the circus of ghouls and amateur detectives salivating over this tragic saga and adding to the agony of her poor family,” she then added.

