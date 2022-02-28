Loose Women fans divided as James ‘Arg’ Argent makes appearance

Loose Women viewers were divided over James ‘Arg’ Argent today as he made an appearance on the show.

A minority of viewers were unhappy that the 34-year-old was on the show, with some saying he should get a ‘proper job’ after he admitted he can get ‘bored’ at home.

However, many viewers couldn’t believe how great he looked after he opened up about suffering a relapse recently.

Arg on Loose Women

Arg appeared on Loose Women today (Credit: ITV)

TOWIE star Arg was a guest on Loose Women today.

The 34-year-old joined the Loose Women to talk about how loneliness caused him to relapse into feeding his addiction struggles.

A few weeks back, Arg – who has lost 11 stone in the last year – had a scare when paramedics were called to his home.

However, the reality star confirmed to the Loose Women that he was feeling better after the incident.

“I was clean and sober for just over two years,” he said. “I’ve had to learn a very hard, tough, lesson.”

“I haven’t let it get me down,” he continued, speaking of his relapse. “It does feel like it was a blip and I feel like I’ve nipped it in the bud.”

“I’ve got straight back into my recovery,” he said.

What else did Arg have to say?

Arg spoke about his relapse today (Credit: ITV)

Ruth Langsford then asked Arg what he thought might have triggered his relapse.

“Do you know what, it could be a number of things,” he said. He then went on to say that he felt as though he had gotten “complacent”.

“I’d become too confident and too cocky,” he said. “I felt great. If you’d asked me a few months ago, I would have put my house on it that I would never have had a drink again. That was the downfall, really.”

When asked why he thinks he relapsed, Arg said he’d stopped going to therapy and counselling. Arg then went on to say that loneliness played a part in his relapse too.

“I’m an extrovert, I need to be around people all the time,” he said. “I love company. I love either entertaining or being entertained.”

“My chaos starts when I’m indoors, alone, bored, lonely, too much time on my hands,” he said. He then went to say that living in a family home, single, is “tough”.

How did viewers react?

Viewers felt divided over Arg’s interview (Credit: ITV)

Whilst the Loose Women seemed to be sympathetic of Arg’s issues with his addiction, some viewers weren’t.

“Maybe he should get a proper job and meet people,” one viewer said.

“If Arg got a job within the NHS…. He’d have no spare time to do anything else!!” another wrote.

“Perhaps if James Argent got a proper full time job, he would not feel lonely,” a third tweeted.

However, one defended Arg and said: “Some people aren’t cut out for it, you’re right a job would solve a lot of self esteem issues.”

Another wrote: “Can I just say hats off to Arg… he looks the best he’s looked in years and honestly looks like he’s determined not to go back to the dark side!”

“How amazing does James ‘Arg’ Argent look. Hope he manages to stay like it with no relapses,” another said.

One gushed: “James Argent looks very good to be fair.”

