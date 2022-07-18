Today’s GMB (Monday, July 18) saw Loose Women star Judi Love appear on the show to discuss her new show, Work in Progress.

However, the conversation soon turned to discussing the heatwave.

And, when Judi revealed her way of dealing with body odour during the heat, it’s fair to say viewers were repulsed.

Loose Women star Judi Love was on the show today (Credit: ITV)

Judi Love shocks GMB fans

GMB today welcomed Loose Women star Judi Love to the show.

Judi was being interviewed by Ranvir Singh and Ed Balls about her new show, Work in Progress.

However, the conversation soon turned to the big topic of the week – the heatwave in the UK.

Read more: GMB viewers back union boss Mick Lynch as he clashes with Charlotte Hawkins

And during this conversation, Judi revealed the strange way she deals with her body odour during the heat.

To demonstrate how she keeps herself smelling good during the heatwave, Judi bought along a bowl of sweet potatoes and some deodorant.

Judi made a shocking revelation (Credit: ITV)

Judi Love’s body odour tips

Noticing Judi’s props, Ranvir said: “Now most people have a croissant for breakfast, but you appear to have brought a bowl full of sweet potato and some deodorant?”

“For those who are going out into the sun, please wear your deodorant because it’s hard for us, especially when we’re in close proximity with each other,” Judi said.

“And this sweet potato, you can boil it, make it cool and put it under your armpit if you’ve got an odour issue,” she continued.

“What?!” a shocked Ranvir said. “And have those been under your armpits yet or…?” Ed asked.

“No! You have to boil it, mash it, let it cool a little bit, just put it under your armpit and let it draw out the stench!” Judi explained.

She then went on to explain that it’s an “old school method”.

“Can I just say, it’s an education Judi. Everything you say is an education, it’s a joy to have you in,” Ranvir said.

Viewers were repulsed (Credit: ITV)

GMB viewers shocked by Loose Women star Judi today

Judi’s method may have worked for her, but some viewers were shocked by it.

“#GMB did Judi Love just recommend putting mashed sweet potato under your arm pits to help with body odour???” one viewer tweeted.

“What ????? Don’t forget to put sweet spuds under your armpits…” another wrote.

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet this year’s full line-up

“As usual Judi Love talking a load of [bleep], She could be responsible for people with odour issues ending up in A&E with burns in their armpits, caused by hot sweet potato!” a third ranted.

“What the [bleep] is this on @GMB sweet potatoes under your arms. Is this news?” another wrote.

Others were just happy to see her on the show. “Big up @1Judilove on @GMB! Great role model! Feeling hot hot hot,” one viewer wrote.

GMB airs on weekdays from 6am on ITV and ITV Hub.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts on this story.