Loose Women: Coleen Nolan accused of ‘fat-shaming’ Boris Johnson on show today

Loose Women star Coleen Nolan was today (March 29) accused of “fat-shaming” Boris Johnson.

Her comments during Loose Women sparked fury from some viewers, who headed to Twitter to slam the 57-year-old panellist.

Judi Love hit out at the government on the show today (Credit: ITV)

What happened on Loose Women today?

During today’s edition of Loose Women, the panelists discussed whether or not the “buy one get one free” (BOGOF) offer on junk food should be banned.

The so-called BOGOF ban is set to be bought into force in October. The ban has been announced to help the country’s obesity crisis.

However, many have called for the ban to be scrapped. They argue that with the cost of living rising, BOGOF deals are what many poorer families rely on to keep going.

“You’re talking about banning buy one get one free for junk food then buy one get one free for chicken. Meat. Vegetables. Things that can be done in a healthier way,” Judi Love said.

“The blame is always being put back on people with regards to obesity when I feel like the government has more of the control.”

Coleen Nolan poked fun at Boris Johnson (Credit: ITV)

What happened next on Loose Women today?

The conversation then moved on to the that people should be allowed to use BOGOFF deals as a treat.

“Who are the government to say that you shouldn’t or can’t do that?” Ruth Langsford asked.

“I know the government has a lot of their own treats,” Judi sniped.

Ruth continued, saying: “Of all the things happening, you want to scrap the buy-one-get-one-free offer?”.

It was at this point that Coleen made a comment that didn’t go down well with viewers.

“Which Boris looks like he has a lot of – buy-one-get-one-frees – let’s be honest,” she joked.

“He doesn’t look like he has been on the healthy option,” Ruth joked.

Coleen’s comment didn’t go down well (Credit: ITV)

How did viewers react?

Some viewers didn’t take Coleen’s comment well at all. Many accused the star of “fat-shaming” the Prime Minister.

“Not Coleen Nolan fat shaming Boris Johnson. She should really be ashamed of herself. @loosewomen all about empowering and supporting women but not men. Make it make sense,” one angry viewer tweeted.

“Would Coleen like it if Boris made fun of her weight on TV? Don’t think so,” another wrote.

“This is why #LooseWomen is just so contradictory,” a third wrote. “Casually fat shaming the PM (doesn’t matter who they are anyway to begin with – political views aside). Imagine if that was said towards a woman.

Regardless of who it is, imagine if it had been the other way round.

“Disgusting to be honest, stay in your own lane.”

“#LooseWomen did Coleen just fat shame Boris and Ruth agreed?? Regardless of who it is, imagine if it had been the other way round,” another ranted.

“Shocking fat shaming Boris… if that was a man saying that about a woman there would be uproar,” a fifth wrote.

