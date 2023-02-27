Loose Women today (Monday, February 27) saw Coleen Nolan make a huge, Josie Gibson-related blunder on the show.

The 57-year-old was forced to apologise after the embarrassing incident during this afternoon’s programme.

Coleen made a blunder on the show today (Credit: ITV)

Coleen Nolan makes Josie Gibson blunder on Loose Women today

Today’s edition of Loose Women saw Coleen make an embarrassing, Josie-related blunder.

Coleen was fronting today’s show and was joined by Linda Robson, Jane Moore, and Janet Street-Porter.

At one point in the show, they were also joined by Josie Gibson, albeit in a pre-recorded video.

Josie was presenting the competition segment, which could see entrants win up to £500,000!

“First, our Josie Gibson is here with details on how you could win our competition prize – and she’s even got a bonus prize for you. A holiday home!” Coleen said.

“I’m all ears, Jodie,” she then said.

The star apologised (Credit: ITV)

Coleen apologises on Loose Women today

Coleen could then be heard correcting herself, but Josie’s VT had already begun.

Josie, in a pre-recorded segment, then gave viewers details on how to enter the competition and be in with the chance of winning big.

As the video ended, Coleen then sheepishly addressed her mistake.

I feel bad, I hate getting name’s wrong.

“Can I just apologise?” she said.

“I said ‘Oh, I can’t wait, Jodie’ instead of Josie. So, I know it’s Josie,” she then continued.

She then turned to give the audience a look, which they found hilarious.

“I feel bad, I hate getting name’s wrong,” she then added, before continuing with the show.

Ruth returned to the show on Friday (Credit: ITV)

Fan favourite returns to the show

In other, Loose Women-related news, a fan favourite of the show made a surprise return to the programme on Friday (February 24).

The show was fronted by Kaye Adams, Nadia Sawalha, Carol McGiffin, and Jane Moore.

However, another member of the cast was present, just not on the panel.

Towards the end of the show, Ruth Langsford could be seen sitting in the audience.

She was sat next to Donna May Clitheroe, the head of makeup for Loose Women. She is leaving the programme after 20 years.

“Look at those four gorgeous women there,” Ruth told Donna as they announced she was leaving.

“You do that,” she then added.

