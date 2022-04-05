Loose Women stars Charlene and Carol erupt into row as they clash over ‘social class’

Loose Women stars Charlene White and Carol McGiffin erupted into a heated row during today’s show (Tuesday, April 5) about the UK class system.

The fiery debate left viewers divided, with many heading to Twitter to air their thoughts as the Loose Women argued.

The Loose Women discussed the UK class system today (Credit: ITV)

What happened on Loose Women today?

On today’s edition of Loose Women, the panelists discussed whether the class system in the UK still matters.

“To me, it never did,” Carol said to kick off the debate. “I’m really not bothered what class people are.”

Read more: Who’s in the cast of Coronation Street? Meet the full line-up

Carol then said that she doesn’t think that there’s a link between class and money either.

“I think there are a hell of a lot of people who are upper class who are pretty skint and don’t have money,” she said. “I think it’s what you’re born into.”

She then said that she was born into a working-class family. She said it doesn’t matter where she is now, as she is “still working class”.

However, Charlene “fundamentally” disagreed with Carol. “I think in the last sort of 20, 30 years, the boundaries have become blurred where class is concerned,” she said.

Charlene and Carol butted heads (Credit: ITV)

What happened next?

Charlene then went on to say that the so-called middle class has changed the most over the past few years.

“So you can be lower middle class which I do think is what you come into Carol,” she said.

“Then you’ve got the middle, middle class, and then you’ve got the upper middle class, which someone like Boris Johnson would come into.”

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet the full line-up

“What you’re saying is if you earn a lot of money and you change what you do for a living, you can become middle class,” Carol interrupted. Charlene confirmed that was what she was saying.

It doesn’t matter if I had a billion pounds, I’d still be working class.

“No, that’s just social climbing,” Carol retorted. Charlene then argued that a self-made billionaire, who came from a working-class background cannot call themselves working class.

“Why not?” Carol asked. “It doesn’t matter if I had a billion pounds, I’d still be working class,” Linda Robson said, backing Carol.

Coleen Nolan was caught in the crossfire (Credit: ITV)

How did viewers react to the debate?

Charlene then argued it’s also about how people treat you.

“You could be working class walking into a room with a load of upper class, middle class people, who could make you feel like less than the dirt on the bottom of their shoe,” she said.

“But that would be you feeling that way, they wouldn’t make you feel like that. No, I don’t think so,” Carol argued.

Viewers were divided over the Loose Women’s debate. Some backed Carol.

“I totally agree with Carol just because you have money doesn’t mean your upper class that’s rubbish,” one viewer said.

“LOVE CAROL!! She’s quite right! It’s one’s own insecurity that makes you feel inferior,” another said.

“Carol is 100% right,” a third said.

However, some viewers were on Charlene’s side.

“@CharleneWhite giving #LooseWomen an education on working class, Carol is in denial and dismissive,” one viewer said.

“A billionaire isn’t working class no matter where you started. Someone give Carol a brain cell please,” another said.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.