Viewers of Loose Women were left baffled by Brenda Edwards‘ appearance on the show today (Wednesday, February 16).

Many were shocked as Brenda changed her hairstyle not once, not twice, but three times throughout the course of the show!

What did Brenda do on Loose Women today?

Brenda’s initial look on today’s show (Credit: ITV)

Brenda had Loose Women viewers confused today with her antics in between the ad breaks.

Initially, Brenda appeared on the first two segments of the show with her hair styled in a bob with loose waves. It was later revealed to be a wig.

However, when part three of the show started, viewers noticed something had changed.

Brenda was now sporting an updo, with two braids running either side of her head.

The new hairstyle completely transformed Brenda’s look, but she wasn’t done there.

As the show headed into its final part, Brenda showed off yet another new look! The 52-year-old had unbraided her hair and had pushed it all back with a black headband.

Why did Brenda keep changing her hair on Loose Women?

Brenda’s second look on Loose Women today (Credit: ITV)

It soon became clear why Brenda kept changing her hairstyle in the final part of the show.

Brenda eventually revealed that the reason she had been changing her look was to show viewers what different styles she could do with her hair.

The Loose Women were discussing how long it takes them to do their hair, and Brenda wanted to show that she could change hers pretty quickly – during the three minutes (ish) given to the ad breaks, in fact!

Brenda then went on to say that after going swimming, the process of washing, conditioning, and drying her hair can take around two hours!

She said: “It’s the price you pay for some beauty.”

What did viewers have to say?

Brenda’s third look (Credit: ITV)

Eagle-eyed viewers didn’t miss Brenda changing her hair though! Many took to Twitter to point out the star’s evolving style throughout the show.

“Either I’ve gone completely bonkers or Brenda keeps changing her hair? Am I seeing things here?” one viewer tweeted.

“Hang on, Brenda’s hair has changed. More than once too,” another pointed out.

“Am I imagining it or did Brenda just completely change her hair in the advert break?” a third asked.

“Whats happened to Brenda’s hair on today’s show?” another asked.

Well, now the mystery has been revealed!

