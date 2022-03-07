Loose Women taken off air most of next week

Fans of Loose Women are going to be disappointed to learn that the show will largely be off air next week.

Four out of the five shows next week have been cancelled so ITV can air coverage of the Cheltenham Festival instead.

Loose Women temporarily cancelled

Loose Women will hardly be on next week (Credit: ITV)

Fans of the long-running talk show may be gutted to learn that it will hardly be on next week.

It will be business as usual on Monday (March 14), as the show will air in its usual 12.30pm to 1.30pm slot.

However, from Tuesday (March 15) until Friday (March 18), Loose Women will be off the air.

Instead, ITV will be broadcasting coverage from the Cheltenham Festival.

Coverage of one of the biggest events in the horse racing calendar will run until 4.30pm every day.

Everything will return to normal on Monday, March 21.

How have fans reacted to the news?

Carol McGiffin and co won’t be on screens from Tuesday onwards next week (Credit: ITV)

If ITV was expecting people to be angered by the news that Loose Women was going off-air next week, they were very much mistaken.

Some viewers reacted to the news with nothing more than a shrug of their shoulders.

“Thank goodness,” one viewer said upon hearing the news.

“Will it be actually missed,” another mused.

“Good bore off,” a third wrote.

“The #CheltenhamFestival ALWAYS has its perks,” another said.

What’s happened on Loose Women recently?

The show was full of talking points today (Credit: ITV)

The news about Loose Women’s temporary cancellation comes just a couple of hours after Carol McGiffin took aim at Prince Charles during today’s show (Monday, March 7).

During today’s show, the Loose Women discussed whether or not the royals should get involved in politics.

On the subject of the Queen rarely being political, Carol said: “That’s what is so great about her because I think if the monarch starts to get political it’s too divisive.

“I think they would definitely lose support.”

Carol then said that she hopes that the Queen will stay around forever, as Prince Charles is “too political”.

“Some of his causes, not everybody supports them and not everyone will support them,” she said.

“I worry about the monarchy disappearing if too many people decide they don’t like them or don’t want them anymore.”

