Loose Women star takes huge next step with new partner: ‘Hopefully it’s forever’

Loose Women star Dame Kelly Holmes has revealed she has taken a huge next step with her new partner.

Olympian Kelly revealed she’s so smitten with girlfriend Louise Cullen that they are moving in together.

The move involves massage therapist Louise upping sticks from Northern Ireland to move into Kelly’s Kent home. The fitness-focused pair seem to be blissfully happy. And now Kelly has opened up about their relationship and their happy news.

Loose Women star Dame Kelly Holmes has shared she’s taking an exciting step with partner Lou (Credit: Splash News)

Loose Women star shares exciting relationship news

Kelly told the Mirror: “She loves me for me. I’m just happy. I’m happy with Lou. It makes it a lot easier being with somebody that I really get on with, and who just likes me for me. Lou’s a different person, she’s a nice person. She’s somebody that doesn’t want anything. She’s not really interested in the work side of me, she doesn’t really want to be in the limelight.

“And now she’s coming to England so let’s see what happens. Who knows what is around the corner. I’m not going to put pressure on myself and her and say this is for ever – but hopefully it is.”

Kelly previously opened up about moving in with Lou on Loose Women. She said: “I’m a workaholic, but I’ve met someone recently who is the most I’ve ever connected with, and your priorities change.

“My partner’s telling me to slow down for my health. I’m never at home. My partner is moving down in November to live with me. I’m terrified.”

And she even got emotional talking about it. “It’s massive, I’m going to cry,” she said. “It’s massive to admit that I’m going to make a change for somebody.”

Loose Women star Dame Kelly Holmes came out in 2022 – and she’s not looked back (Credit: Splash)

‘Sometimes I cry with relief’

Retired athlete Kelly came out publicly in 2022. She told the Sunday Mirror at the time: “There have been lots of dark times where I wished I could scream that I am gay – but I couldn’t.

Read more: Loose Women makes announcement on Stacey Solomon’s future following fears she has quit show

“I needed to do this now, for me. It was my decision. I’m nervous about saying it. I feel like I’m going to explode with excitement.

“Sometimes I cry with relief. The moment this comes out, I’m essentially getting rid of that fear.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.