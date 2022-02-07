Linda Robson stunned her fellow panellists on Loose Women today (February 7), as she discussed her bizarre encounter with Camilla Parker Bowles.

On Monday’s edition of the ITV show, the panel sat down to discuss the recent news of Camilla’s future title.

It comes after the Queen announced her wish for the Duchess of Cornwall to be named ‘Queen Consort’ following her reign.

Linda Robson spoke about Camilla Parker Bowles on Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

Linda Robson on Loose Women

During the segment, Linda’s fellow panellist Jane Moore gave her opinion.

The journalist shared: “I think it’s a huge mark of Camilla.

“Back in the day, because of the way that the whole relationship with Charles happened, she was completely vilified. In the media, message boards, by the public, but she’s earned people’s respect.”

I think she’s absolutely lovely!

Meanwhile, Linda went on to recall previously meeting Camilla at ITV.

She said: “I was a big Diana fan, but having met Camilla a few times, I think she’s absolutely lovely.

“There was a time when she was visiting ITV studios and she was asked who she would like to see. I think she said This Morning and Birds of a Feather, so me, Pauline [Quirke] and Lesley [Joseph] went along.

Linda previously met Camilla alongside her Birds of a Feather co-stars (Credit: ITV)

“She was absolutely delightful! We spent most of the time talking about our grandchildren.”

Linda also met the Duchess of Cornwall during a tea party at Buckingham Palace.

Jane, Ruth Langsford and Coleen Nolan all gasped as Linda spoke about the bizarre details of the event.

Linda reveals her bizarre encounter

The actress went on: “Me and Lesley were outside on the grounds, Camilla saw us and brought us into the royal enclosure because she remembered meeting us.

“I had no shoes on at the time because I had blisters from the shoes I was wearing.”

She giggled: “I ended up walking around Buckingham Palace barefoot. Should have brought my slippers.”

Camilla will be named ‘Queen Consort’ following the Queen’s reign (Credit: SplashNews.com)

It comes days after the Queen revealed her plans for Camilla to become ‘Queen Consort’ when her son Prince Charles is King.

The monarch recently issued a message to mark her Jubilee, where she revealed her “sincere wish” about the Duchess of Cornwall.

Her statement read: “I would like to express my thanks to you all for your support. I remain eternally grateful for, and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to give me.

“And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me.

“And it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”

