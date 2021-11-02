Loose Women star Linda Robson hits back at ‘feud’ claims with co-stars

Linda Robson of Loose Women has dispelled rumours of a dramatic feud with ex-colleague Saira Khan, revealing that she’s still in touch with the former panellist.

Speaking to the Daily Star at the Pride of Britain Awards, the presenter, 63, described her former co-star as being ‘a wonderful Loose Woman’.

Linda says that Saira Kahn is ‘a wonderful Loose Woman’ (Credit: ITV)

What did Loose Women star Linda Robson have to say about Saira?

The Birds of a Feather star continued, saying: “I love Saira, I think she was a really good Loose Women as well. We still stay in touch. We take our kids out together, my grandchildren and her kids.”

Rumours of a feud between Saira Khan and the rest of the Loose Women, who include Coleen Nolan and Stacey Solomon, were sparked when Khan, 51, left the show back in January.

Saira Khan left the show back in January (Credit: ITV)

Heading to social media after her dramatic exit from the show, the former Celebrity Big Brother contestant wrote: “Right then, let’s put this baby to bed!

“Is there anyone out there who totally loves and gets on with all their colleagues in their organisation?”

Saira recently revealed that she believes her career in daytime television is over, having admitted to only ‘tolerating’ her fellow Loose Women.

What was Linda’s response to rumours of a rift between the Loose Women?

When asked for comment on Saira’s social media post, Linda had her say on any potential behind-the-scenes feuds between the cast of Loose Women.

“We don’t really get [bleep] with another,” she said. “We all get on really well honestly we really do.”

She went on to say: “There’s not one woman that I don’t want to be on with, it’s like going to work with your mates every day.”

Linda has previously stated that Saira’s exit from the show came as a complete surprise to her. In fact, she only found out when her sister told her about it.

The Loose Women star will be appearing on a different show soon.

She is part of a new series of Celebrity Coach Trips with Birds of a Feather co-star Lesley Joseph.

The show’s airdate hasn’t been confirmed yet, but fans will undoubtedly be keeping a keen eye out for it.

