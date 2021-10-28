Loose Women star Linda Robson came under fire from fellow panelist Kaye Adams on today’s show (October 28).

The telling off came during a discussion about hearing loss, which saw Kaye admit that she’ll most likely need a hearing aid in the next year.

Linda soon chipped in with a story that saw not only Kaye but viewers at home a little irked, too.

Linda Robson told Loose Women viewers she used a pretend megaphone to speak to pal Lesley Joseph (Credit: ITV)

What did Linda say on Loose Women?

Linda revealed she’d just been away for three weeks with her Birds of a Feather pal Lesley Joseph, who she descried as “a bit hard of hearing”.

Chuckling at her story, Linda said: “She used to say: ‘What did you say? What did you say?’

“So in the end I got a newspaper and rolled it up and I used to speak to her like a megaphone into her ear as a joke,” she said, miming the use of a megaphone.

Read more: Loose Women under fire over Breastfeeding my Boyfriend segment

Kaye immediacy pulled her up on her joke.

“So you were joking about it? You shouldn’t have done that,” she chastised.

“She was laughing as well,” Linda said, continuing to laugh.

“She was crying inside,” Kaye countered.

Linda insisted: “She wasn’t, she was laughing, she’s got a sense of humour.”

Looking into the camera, Kaye quipped: “Lesley, I feel your pain.”

And it seems she did.

Kaye Adams gave Linda a telling off (Credit: ITV)

What happened next?

Later on in the discussion the Loose Women revealed the results of the panel’s hearing tests.

Turning to the actress, she asked: “Linda, who laughs at other people with hearing loss, are you worried about it?”

Read more: Loose Women guest Miriam Margolyes divides fans with habit

“No, not really, I can hear everything,” she said, as Kaye revealed that Linda’s hearing is “normal”.

When Linda asked Kaye about hers, she concluded: “I probably could have a hearing aid now but it’ll probably be in the next year or so.

“But I’ll just do it, I’d rather hear.”

Viewers were also unimpressed with the comments about Lesley Joseph (Credit: Splash News)

How did Loose Women viewers respond?

It’s fair to say they weren’t impressed with Linda’s comments.

Some accused her of “outing” her pal Lesley over her hearing loss.

“Did Lesley Joseph say it was okay for Linda baggy mouth to tell everyone she was hard of hearing?” said one.

What did you think of today’s Loose Women? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.