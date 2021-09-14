denise loose women
Loose Women star Denise Welch divides viewers with fiery on-air clash about COVID jabs for kids

Janet Street-Porter couldn't get a word in!

By Joshua Haigh

Loose Women presenter Denise Welch found herself at the scrutiny of viewers today (September 14) as she aired her views on the lunchtime show.

The star got into a seriously heated debate with her Loose Women co-stars over controversial plans for COVID jabs for youngsters.

Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi revealed this week that children aged 12 to 15 in England will be offered one dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

The UK’s chief medical officers have urged them to get the jab to help the inevitable disruption to school this winter.

However, Loose Women star Denise confessed she isn’t happy.

denise loose women
Denise Welch divided Loose Women viewers on Tuesday (Credit: ITV)

Denise Welch in fiery on-air Loose Women clash

Anchor Jane Moore said: “It’s not really about the children getting ill, it’s about not transmitting it to other people who may get ill.”

Denise then interrupted, replying: “I don’t think children should be saving our lives!”

She then shouted over her co-stars that she doesn’t believe the vaccine stops transmission either.

She said: “I know seven people who have COVID now. They are all double vaccinated.”

Janet Street-Porter then fought back, telling Loose Women co-star Denise: “They’re not saving our lives, but they are making it slightly easier for them to be taught without wearing masks, without being put back in bubbles.”

Not letting Janet finish, Denise shouted back: “But they didn’t care last year Janet about it!

“I was listening to some 15 year olds today and they haven’t got enough information to make the choices.”

denise loose women
Janet tried her best to get a word in (Credit: ITV)

How did Loose Women viewers react?

Many viewers were taken aback by Denise’s attitude and the way she was getting her opinions across and, as a result, took to Twitter to air their views.

Some even called for ITV to axe the star, with one tweeting: “Is this the Denise Welsh show today? Nobody else can get a word in!”

“Denise Welch does my head in when she mentions anything to do with COVID,” said a second. 

Furthermore, a third tweeted: “Get Denise off of this show it’s ridiculous how much airtime she’s given!”

Denise had some ‘valid points’

However, not everyone felt the same, with some viewers praising the lively debate on social media.

One said Denise had “valid points”, although they didn’t agree with how she put them across.

Others seemingly enjoyed Denise being as feisty as ever.

One fan said: “Me watching Denise Welch on #LooseWomen” and added a sassy gif. 

Over on the star’s Twitter, Denise’s fans also had her back.

One posted: “Well said today – kids should never be experimented on to save the elderly.”

Another added: “You’re bloody brilliant Denise.”

