Denise Welch on Loose Women was slammed by social media users today (Thursday July 8) for speaking over colleague Judi Love as she reflected on her dad’s death.

Denise interrupted Judi’s moving story (Credit: ITV)

What happened with Denise Welch on Loose Women today?

Today’s panel consisted of Denise, Judi, host Charlene White and Brenda Edwards, and they discussed England’s victory over Denmark in Euro 2020.

They focused on how when Gareth Southgate was appointed England boss, many thought he wasn’t up to the task.

That’s when the four women discussed how they bounced back from major setbacks in their own lives.

When it came to Judi, she reflected on the death of her father only months ago.

She said she was feeling empty, and that a part of her had died as well. She also reconsidered her career as a comedian.

As Judi was talking about her journey of grief and rebuilding, Denise interrupted her to talk about her own struggles with mental health.

How did viewers react to Denise?

Viewers took to Twitter to express their anger at Denise interrupting Judi during such a personal story.

One wrote: “Did anyone think it was rude of Denise when the lady was talking about her dad’s death and she started talking about herself? #LooseWomen.”

Another asked: “Why are you interrupting Denise?! #LooseWomen”.

A third said: “It’s so annoying, she keeps on until the other person gives way.

“Not everyone wants to just listen to her point of view, there are three other people on the panel.

“I’ve noticed she’s doing this a lot lately, she’s getting very opinionated and overbearing.”

Denise and Gloria clashed (Credit: ITV)

Outspoken Denise

Denise is known for airing her opinion, and last month she clashed with host Kaye Adams about the Matt Hancock controversy.

The outspoken panelist was responding to the former Health Secretary’s rule-breaking and affair with aide Gina Coladangelo.

Denise said she would now not follow any rules, something that Kaye disagreed with.

Only days earlier, Denise also clashed with fellow panelist, Gloria Hunniford.

As the two had a fiery debate of Covid rules, Denise seemingly interrupted Gloria.

One viewer said: “Denise Welsh was rude and totally disrespectful to Gloria Hunniford. No respect shown.”