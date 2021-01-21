Loose Women star Denise Welch was accused of faking her tears today (January 21) after breaking down live on air.

Denise appeared on the ITV panel show via video link from her home.

The incident took place when new panelist Charlene White started speaking about the inauguration of American President Joe Biden.

Denise became emotional when Charlene spoke about new Vice President Kamala Harris’ speech.

And viewers have since accused the Loose Women star of crying “crocodile tears”.

Denise Welch came under fire from Loose Women viewers today (Credit: ITV)

What did viewers say about Denise crying on Loose Women?

Taking to Twitter shortly after the segment aired, one viewer took aim at Denise’s upset.

“Denise Welch crocodile tears,” they said, using the crocodile emoji.

Read more: Stephen Mulhern drops huge hint he’s The Masked Singer’s Bush Baby

Others accused the long-time Loose Women star of “attention seeking”.

“Denise is an attention seeking woman!!

I turned off when she said she missed the inauguration then literally five seconds later she was in tears over it!

“Turns every conversation to her. I turned off when she said she missed the inauguration then literally five seconds later she was in tears over it!!” another posted.

“Lovely to hear Charlene speak but why does Denise turn everything about her?” another said.

“How false she looked and sounded. Embarrassing!!” another troll blasted.

She was accused of faking her tears (Credit: ITV)

‘This isn’t the Denise Welch show’

Viewers also took exception to a segment on today’s show where the ladies discussed mental health.

Denise has long been vocal about her struggle with hers – and viewers once again unkindly turned on the blonde host.

Read more: Where is Ruth Langsford? Host hasn’t been on Loose Women for ages!

“Here we go, Denise‘s life story,” one posted.

“How long until Denise mentions she is a mental health advocate?” another said.

“This isn’t the Denise Welch show,” another posted.

Toilet humour

Elsewhere on the show, the ladies discussed a talking toilet seat.

Viewers thankfully thought the segment was hilarious – and Twitter duly erupted.

“My question is, whose voice would you like to hear when your having a wee or a number two?” one giggled.

“Would you use a talking toilet?” another asked.

“Well depending on the conversation – if it’s telling me my bum looks big in this I’m not sitting on it again!” another quipped.

Did you watch today’s Loose Women? Let us know what you thought of the show on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.