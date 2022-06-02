Stacey Solomon told her ‘life was over’ after teenage pregnancy

Loose Women star Stacey Solomon revealed she was told her ‘life was over’ when she had a baby at 18.

But their predictions couldn’t have been further from the truth.

The mum of four captured the hearts of the nation when she appeared on X factor in 2009.

And since then she’s enjoyed a flourishing career as a TV presenter.

She’s even become a top ‘cleanfluencer’, following in the footsteps of Mrs Hinch.

Loose Women star Stacey says some people wrote her off

Stacey, became pregnant with son Zachary, at 17 while she was still at school.

She admitted to Best magazine in 2017 that it made her even more determined to succeed.

Four years after having her first son she gave birth to Leighton, now ten.

Their dad is Stacey’s ex-fiance Aaron Barham.

I wouldn’t have done life any other way EVER.

Stacey met ex-EastEnder Joe Swash in 2010, and they got together in 2016.

Since then they’ve welcomed son Rex, now three, and seven-month old daughter Rose.

They also got engaged two-and-a-half years ago when Joe, 40, proposed on Christmas Eve.

Stacey recently told her Instagram followers: “I wouldn’t have done life any other way EVER.

“I’m so grateful for how it’s turned out and I genuinely believe everything happens for a reason.”

When are Stacey and Joe getting married?

The couple are getting married on July 25.

The venue will be their home in Essex, called Pickle Cottage, after they applied for a wedding licence for there.

Stacey and Joe will marry in their garden surrounded by close family and friends.

Joe’s son Harry, 13, and Stacey’s three sons will all be page boys.

Guests will also include Loose Women panelists Linda Robson, Ruth Langsford and Nadia Sawalha, as well as Sophie Hinchcliffe, aka Mrs Hinch.

The family dogs, Peanut and Teddy, will be wearing suits and ties.

Joe’s famous guests will include Leigh Francis and his Dancing on Ice partner Alex Murphy.

